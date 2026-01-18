Manikarnika Ghat Row: Demolition Against Encroachment, Not Religion, Jitan Ram Manjhi Flays Akhilesh Yadav

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 18 (IANS) Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Sunday strongly countered Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's remarks over the recent bulldozer action at Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi, asserting that the current government acts against encroachment without any religious bias and follows the principle of one law for all.

Responding to Akhilesh Yadav's criticism, Union Minister Manjhi said, "Kings and emperors might have broken temples. Are we talking about temples or mosques? If the issue of temple-breaking has come up, we have no knowledge that emperors broke temples. But today, if temples are being demolished, it is a matter of encroachment, and across the country, encroachments are being removed."

The Union minister emphasised that the central government is secular and does not discriminate on religious lines. "The Indian government is secular and sees everyone under one law. Wherever encroachment has been done, whether in temples or mosques, action is being taken," he said.

He further criticised attempts to give the issue a religious colour, stating, "If Hindus or Muslims see this with a religious view and condemn it, making it provocative, it is wrong. In fact, Akhilesh should think and praise the government."

His remarks came amid political uproar after a bulldozer action at Varanasi's Manikarnika Ghat triggered sharp reactions from the opposition, particularly the Samajwadi Party.

Akhilesh, while speaking to the media during a programme in Bhubaneswar, accused the BJP of destroying heritage and history. Referring to the Manikarnika Ghat action, the SP chief said, "The BJP does not understand heritage and wants to erase history to create its own narrative."

Akhilesh said that the "BJP neither respects history nor appreciates good work done by others". He alleged that "even when the Samajwadi Party is constructing a temple, the BJP creates obstacles". The former UP Chief Minister claimed that the BJP has "damaged the entire Kashi," saying it has neither become Kyoto nor remained Kashi.

He further alleged that demolition benefits contractors, claiming structures are broken to award contracts, inflate estimates, and earn profits. "Temples are being demolished for profit-making," he alleged.