Qatar Hosts Generation Unlimited Global Leadership Council Meeting

New York: The State of Qatar, through the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), hosted the 2025 Generation Unlimited (GenU) Global Leadership Council (GLC) Meeting during the United Nations General Assembly. The gathering brought together heads of state, global CEOs, multilateral leaders, and youth representatives to accelerate solutions for youth employment and entrepreneurship.

With over one billion young people across the Global South expected to enter the workforce by 2035, and only 400 million new jobs projected, the GLC addressed one of the most pressing global challenges: bridging the gap between aspiration and opportunity.

The high-level meeting was witnessed by Chairperson of the Qatar Fund for Development H E Sheikh Thani bin Hamad Al-Thani and was co-chaired by Executive Director of UNICEF Catherine Russell, and Global Chairman of PwC Mohamed Kande.

It featured participation from Secretary of State for International Development for Canada Hon. Randeep Sarai Prime Minister of Barbados H E Mia Mottley, Prime Minister of Grenada H E Dickon Mitchell, Vice President of Nigeria H E Kashim Shettima, Vice President H E of South Sudan Josephine Lagu Yanga, SAP CEO Christian Klein, and Director General of QFFD Fahad Hamad Al Sulaiti, alongside industry leaders and youth changemakers from around the world

Discussions spotlighted policy reforms, innovative financing, and future-ready skilling pathways to prepare youth for opportunities in the digital, green, and blue economies. The Council also highlighted youth-led climate action and entrepreneurship as drivers of resilience and inclusive growth.

Reaffirming its long-term dedication to empowering young people, QFFD signed a $2 million contribution agreement to expand Generation Unlimited's efforts in advancing youth employment and entrepreneurship, with the aim of reaching more than 2.4 million young people worldwide.

Al-Sulaiti said,“Young people must remain at the center of our collective efforts to shape a more inclusive and sustainable future. Through the Global Leadership Council, we are reminded that empowering youth with the skills, opportunities, and environment to thrive is not only an investment in their potential, but in the stability, prosperity, and resilience of our world. QFFD is proud to stand alongside partners in championing bold, coordinated action that bridges the gap between learning and livelihoods, and ensures that the next generation can lead the transformations our societies urgently need.”

The meeting reaffirmed the urgency of uniting governments, businesses, and youth to confront the global employment challenge, emphasizing the power of collective action to open pathways that equip millions of young people with the skills and opportunities to shape a more sustainable and inclusive future.