403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
EU, Turkish Business Leaders Push for Stronger Economic Ties
(MENAFN) European and Turkish business executives, government officials, and diplomatic representatives gathered in Istanbul Friday for the European-Turkish Trade and Investment Council's (ETTIC) annual New Year's reception, pressing for enhanced economic partnerships between Turkey and the EU as global trade patterns and geopolitical tensions reshape commerce.
ETTIC reported the event assembled corporate leaders with substantial Turkish investments alongside governmental delegates and ambassadors, highlighting intensifying private-sector efforts to reinforce EU-Turkey connections through commerce and capital flows during an era of supply-chain restructuring and regional instability.
Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister and EU Affairs Director Ambassador Mehmet Kemal Bozay informed attendees that deepening bloc relations constitutes a strategic imperative for Ankara, emphasizing pragmatic collaboration.
"Türkiye and the EU are deeply interconnected economically," Bozay stated, noting that bilateral relations require adjustment to evolving international conditions.
He conducted discussions with chamber leaders and business executives regarding economic outlooks for the coming year and mechanisms to broaden reciprocal trade and investment.
Cenk Ulu, general manager of PwC Türkiye, argued that expanded commercial integration would advantage both parties, characterizing Turkey as a strategically positioned economy capable of bolstering European competitiveness throughout an economic transformation period.
ETTIC President Markus C. Slevogt pledged the council's continued efforts to reinforce communication between European and Turkish commercial sectors, recognizing current obstacles while maintaining optimism about sustained cooperation.
"Stronger economic ties are a win-win for both sides," he stated, identifying the EU and Turkey as strategically compatible partners.
Belgium's Ambassador to Turkey, Hendrik Van de Velde, emphasized Ankara's significance in Europe's economic and strategic framework, urging Brussels and EU member nations to increase Turkish engagement.
He referenced Belgium's interest in pursuing additional channels to strengthen bilateral connections.
Effective stakeholder participation to advance economic relationships emerged as a central reception theme, introduced by Brussels-based strategic communication and policy adviser Ipek Tekdemir, who referenced Istanbul's status as a regional center for commerce, diplomacy, and strategic communications.
Attendees also revisited the persistent challenge of modernizing the EU-Turkey Customs Union.
Operational since 1996, the arrangement permits duty-free exchange of industrial products and processed agricultural items but omits services and primary agricultural goods.
Business representatives contended the structure no longer corresponds with contemporary global trade realities and renewed demands for revision, maintaining that modernization would broaden market entry and diminish obstacles for both regions.
Despite extensive business community endorsement, negotiations for Customs Union updates have stagnated.
Participants declared that restarting the process remains vital for revitalizing EU-Turkey economic relations and aligning them with present-day global commerce.
ETTIC reported the event assembled corporate leaders with substantial Turkish investments alongside governmental delegates and ambassadors, highlighting intensifying private-sector efforts to reinforce EU-Turkey connections through commerce and capital flows during an era of supply-chain restructuring and regional instability.
Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister and EU Affairs Director Ambassador Mehmet Kemal Bozay informed attendees that deepening bloc relations constitutes a strategic imperative for Ankara, emphasizing pragmatic collaboration.
"Türkiye and the EU are deeply interconnected economically," Bozay stated, noting that bilateral relations require adjustment to evolving international conditions.
He conducted discussions with chamber leaders and business executives regarding economic outlooks for the coming year and mechanisms to broaden reciprocal trade and investment.
Cenk Ulu, general manager of PwC Türkiye, argued that expanded commercial integration would advantage both parties, characterizing Turkey as a strategically positioned economy capable of bolstering European competitiveness throughout an economic transformation period.
ETTIC President Markus C. Slevogt pledged the council's continued efforts to reinforce communication between European and Turkish commercial sectors, recognizing current obstacles while maintaining optimism about sustained cooperation.
"Stronger economic ties are a win-win for both sides," he stated, identifying the EU and Turkey as strategically compatible partners.
Belgium's Ambassador to Turkey, Hendrik Van de Velde, emphasized Ankara's significance in Europe's economic and strategic framework, urging Brussels and EU member nations to increase Turkish engagement.
He referenced Belgium's interest in pursuing additional channels to strengthen bilateral connections.
Effective stakeholder participation to advance economic relationships emerged as a central reception theme, introduced by Brussels-based strategic communication and policy adviser Ipek Tekdemir, who referenced Istanbul's status as a regional center for commerce, diplomacy, and strategic communications.
Attendees also revisited the persistent challenge of modernizing the EU-Turkey Customs Union.
Operational since 1996, the arrangement permits duty-free exchange of industrial products and processed agricultural items but omits services and primary agricultural goods.
Business representatives contended the structure no longer corresponds with contemporary global trade realities and renewed demands for revision, maintaining that modernization would broaden market entry and diminish obstacles for both regions.
Despite extensive business community endorsement, negotiations for Customs Union updates have stagnated.
Participants declared that restarting the process remains vital for revitalizing EU-Turkey economic relations and aligning them with present-day global commerce.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment