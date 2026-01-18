403
Ukraine Orders Acceleration of Electricity Imports Amid Energy Crisis
(MENAFN) Ukraine's energy infrastructure faces a critical juncture as Volodymyr Zelenskyy directs officials to expedite foreign electricity supplies and secure emergency equipment from allied nations battling widespread blackouts.
The Ukrainian president convened emergency energy talks Saturday, reviewing damage assessments from Moscow's recent attacks and strategies to strengthen power grid defenses across battered cities and towns, according to his statement posted on X.
Ukraine declared an energy emergency earlier in the week after severe winter weather compounded damage from Russian bombardment—particularly the January 9 assault that plunged vast sections of Kyiv into darkness.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko revealed that heating systems failed in approximately 6,000 residential buildings—half the capital's total—prompting him to urge citizens to evacuate temporarily. By Saturday morning, roughly 50 structures remained without service, Klitschko reported.
Zelenskyy identified the hardest-hit zones: "The most difficult situation is in Kyiv and the region, Kharkiv and the region, and Zaporizhzhia and the region," while highlighting severe complications in Hostomel, Bucha, and Irpin—all Kyiv region communities struck Friday night.
The president demanded separate audits of Kyiv's heating infrastructure, pointing to conflicting data between municipal and national authorities regarding buildings still lacking thermal access. Zelenskyy noted "discrepancies between city-level and government-level reports even concerning the number of such buildings."
"We need to accelerate as much as possible the increase in electricity imports and the provision of additional equipment from partners. All decisions for this are already in place, and the increase in imports must proceed without delay," he added.
