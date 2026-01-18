Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Cold Wave And Dense Fog To Persist Across Capital

North India remains in the grip of intense winter as cold waves, dense fog, and icy winds continue across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, and hill states. Delhi will see fog and low temperatures over the next few days.

North India continues to reel under severe winter conditions as cold waves, dense fog, and icy winds tighten their grip across several states. From Delhi and the NCR to the hills of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, there is little relief in sight for the next few days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that cold conditions will persist, with foggy mornings and chilly nights becoming the new normal.

Delhi and the surrounding NCR region will continue to face harsh winter weather over the coming days. According to IMD forecasts, January 17 is expected to see a minimum temperature of around 6 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 23 degrees Celsius. Moderate fog is likely during the morning hours, which may affect visibility in some areas.

There is no special weather warning for Delhi at the moment, but residents are advised to remain cautious, especially during early morning travel. On January 18, temperatures are expected to remain similar, ranging between 7 and 23 degrees Celsius, with foggy conditions continuing.

Several parts of north India are experiencing intense cold waves and thick fog. States including Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, and Odisha are expected to remain under cold conditions for the next two to three days.

The IMD has issued warnings ranging from cold wave to severe cold wave in many of these regions. In north-west India and Bihar, dense fog is expected to persist for the next five to six days, reducing visibility during morning and late-night hours.

Snowfall likely in hilly regions

The hill states are expected to witness a change in weather due to a western disturbance. Between January 17 and January 21, light to moderate rain and snowfall are likely in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

In addition, parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, east Rajasthan, and west Uttar Pradesh may receive light rainfall between January 18 and January 20. This weather activity could further increase the chill in the plains.

Weather conditions in Uttar Pradesh have changed again after a brief spell of afternoon sunshine in recent days. On Thursday, cold winds returned, making conditions harsher.

According to the weather department, parts of Uttar Pradesh may receive rain on January 19 and 20. This rainfall is expected to increase the cold, especially during night hours. Western Uttar Pradesh is also likely to face cold day conditions for the next two days.

Uttarakhand braces for rain and snow

Uttarakhand is also seeing a shift in weather. Areas such as Chamoli and Uttarkashi may experience light rainfall, while higher-altitude regions are likely to see snowfall.

Due to an active western disturbance, temperatures in the plains are also expected to drop. Cold day conditions will continue in Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar, with chilly winds making daytime temperatures uncomfortable.

Jammu and Kashmir continues to face extreme cold. Water bodies, including the famous Dal Lake, have frozen due to sub-zero temperatures. The IMD has said that a western disturbance is moving towards the region and is expected to affect the valley from January 17 onwards.

This may bring light snowfall and rain, adding to the already severe winter conditions in the region.

Slight relief expected in parts of Rajasthan

Rajasthan is currently under the grip of cold wave and dense fog in many areas. However, the IMD has indicated that some relief may be possible in the coming days.

Due to the effect of a weak western disturbance, partial cloud cover may appear over northern and western Rajasthan on January 17 and 18. This could lead to a slight rise of two to three degrees Celsius in minimum temperatures over the next 48 hours, offering limited relief from the cold wave.

Himachal Pradesh to see snowfall after long dry spell

After nearly three months of dry weather, parts of Himachal Pradesh may finally see some snowfall. IMD officials said a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect higher regions from Friday night.

Senior Scientist Sandeep Kumar Sharma from IMD Himachal Pradesh said weather conditions remained dry over the past 24 hours, but light to moderate snowfall is possible in a few places.

The disturbance is expected to mainly affect higher-altitude areas of Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, and Chamba districts. Light snowfall may continue in these regions until January 19, along with light rain at isolated places.

With cold waves, fog, rain, and snowfall expected across large parts of north India, residents are advised to take precautions. Morning fog may disrupt travel, while low temperatures can increase health risks, especially for children and the elderly.

The IMD has urged people to stay updated with local weather alerts as winter conditions are likely to remain severe for several more days.

