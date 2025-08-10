Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US consents USD404M aircraft equipment sale to Australia

2025-08-10 07:32:55
(MENAFN) The US State Department has approved a potential $404 million sale of aircraft equipment and support services to Australia, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) announced Wednesday.

The package includes upgrades for Australia’s MC-55A aircraft, spare parts, repair and return services, as well as technical and logistical support from both US government personnel and contractors.

According to the DSCA, the deal aligns with US foreign policy and national security objectives by strengthening Australia’s self-defense capabilities. It said the sale will help Australia sustain effective air operations, boost regional stability, and maintain the current military balance in the Western Pacific.

