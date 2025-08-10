403
India Denies Suspending US Arms Purchases
(MENAFN) A Reuters report claiming that India halted plans to acquire vital weaponry from the United States has been described as “incorrect” by Indian government sources speaking to RT on Friday.
The news outlet, referencing three Indian officials knowledgeable about the situation, stated that New Delhi had paused the acquisition of P-8I aircraft, Stryker armored vehicles, and Javelin missile systems.
The report suggested this move was a signal of dissatisfaction with US President Donald Trump’s newly imposed tariffs on India.
According to the report, the agreement for the P-8I aircraft was valued at approximately $3.6 billion and was in its concluding phase.
The article also mentioned that the procurement announcements were expected during an upcoming visit by Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh to the US, which has since been canceled.
Earlier in the week, President Trump signed an executive order applying 25% tariffs on India due to its ongoing purchases of Russian oil, in addition to the existing 25% tariffs on Indian imports, as the two nations failed to meet a trade agreement deadline.
Responding to the situation, an Indian Foreign Ministry spokesperson stated that “imports from Russia are based on market factors and done with the overall objective of ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion people of India.”
