QWSC Concludes Advanced Ice Skating Course With ISU
Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Winter Sports Committee (QWSC) yesterday concluded Advanced Short Track Speed Skating Training Course, organised in cooperation with the International Skating Union (ISU) at the Ice Rink of Ali Bin Hamad Al Attiyah Arena in Al Sadd.
Held from August 3 to 9, the program came as part of strengthening the partnership between the Committee and the ISU, with the aim of developing Qatari talent among athletes, coaches, and technical staff.
The course featured both advanced on-ice practical sessions and theoretical lectures, all conducted under the supervision of international experts in a highly professional setting.
The initiative seeks to establish a specialised national technical base in short track speed skating, preparing Qatari talents to compete in regional and international championships and reinforcing Qatar's presence in global winter sports.
Participants showed high levels of technical skill and remarkable progress, reflecting the rapid development and continued support for winter sports in the country.
On the occasion, Ahmed Ali Al-Jaber, Board Member of the Qatar Winter Sports Committee, said:“Organising this course embodies our active partnership with the International Skating Union and underscores the world-class facilities provided by Ali Bin Hamad Al Attiyah Arena, which has become a key hub for winter sports in Qatar and a magnet for expertise from home and abroad.”
The course concluded with an official ceremony attended by international coach and ISU representative Nicole Garrido, Qatar national team coach Attila Tarcali, and Mr. Ahmed Ali Al-Jaber.
Certificates were awarded to the participants in a vibrant and positive atmosphere, reflecting the program's success and the strong team spirit.
This course is one of several pioneering initiatives aimed at advancing ice skating in Qatar and creating new opportunities for Qatari youth.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Powerbank And Intellistake Announce Strategic Alliance To Pioneer Digital Currencies, Including Bitcoin Treasury Integration And RWA Tokenization
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- Walrus Integrates With Pipe Network To Increase Bandwidth And Reduce Latency Across Multiple Chains
CommentsNo comment