Labuschagne Aims To Silence 'Doubters' In Push For Ashes, Puts Hand Up For Opener's Slot

MENAFN - IANS) Brisbane, Aug 10 (IANS) Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne said he is aiming to silence his critics by making a push for the Ashes series against England after being dropped from the Test side on the tour of West Indies. The right-handed batter also said he is ready to put his hand up to fill in the opener's slot.

A long term number three batter, Labuschagne was left out of Australia's Test tour of the West Indies in June and July due to a prolonged lean patch. In his place, Australia tried Cameron Green at number three, with teenager Sam Konstas opening the batting with Usman Khawaja – an experiment which didn't pay off in the Caribbean.

“It was tough because you never want to be dropped but almost as soon as their words came out my mind shifted straight away to, 'OK, how am I playing the Ashes ... how do I make that happen?'“There were probably a few things. I averaged around 60 for a three or four-year period but for the last year or two I just haven't been at my best.”

“I still feel I found ways to contribute and was proud of the way I got in the contest, but I was not moving into the ball or scoring in areas where I wanted to score. This (being dropped) has given me an opportunity to reflect and not having the pressure of the media saying, 'Marnus has got to go'.”

"There is a tipping point but it's something I thrive on, proving the doubters wrong and being able to find a way. Missing those West Indies Tests gave me the chance to sit back and think, 'This is where I want to be and this is how I'm going to get there'," Labuschagne was quoted as saying by The Australian on Sunday.

Labuschagne could play for Australia in three ODIs against South Africa this month, before turning out for Queensland in the Sheffield Shield, something which gives him a chance to impress selectors ahead of the five-match Ashes series starting in Perth on November 21.

Labuschagne's last Test appearance before being dropped came in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa, where he was promoted to open and scored 17 and 22. The right-handed batter said he would readily take on the role again if it offered him a path back into the Test side.

"I would be happy to do that - I would love to. If opener (opening) is where I need to bat to be playing in the Test team, that's fine. If you had asked me where I prefer to bat obviously I have batted at three my whole career, but at this stage you don't get a choice. I opened in the World Test Championship final and felt I batted quite well. I got in but did not go on with it," he added.