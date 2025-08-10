403
Hundreds Get Arrested in London Protest Supporting Palestine Action Group
(MENAFN) On Saturday, London saw a significant crackdown as 466 protesters were detained during a large rally supporting the Palestine Action group, which the UK government banned last month.
Hundreds gathered in Parliament Square waving Palestinian flags and holding signs that declared, "I oppose genocide, I support Palestine Action." The demonstration, organized by the Defend Our Juries group, featured chants endorsing Palestine amid a heavy police presence.
Prior to the event, over 500 individuals had signaled their intent to attend. Metropolitan Police officers arrested 360 people directly in Parliament Square, citing the recently imposed ban on Palestine Action.
Police provided updates via X, stating, "As of 9pm (2000GMT), 466 people had been arrested for showing support for Palestine Action." They also noted, "There were a further eight arrests for other offences including five assaults on officers. This will be the final update of the day."
Authorities had warned in advance that participants in the protest risked arrest. The move drew sharp criticism from international groups and peace advocates who cautioned against targeting demonstrators.
The ban itself, announced by Home Secretary Yvette Cooper in June under the 2000 Terrorism Act, followed incidents where activists spray-painted planes at a Royal Air Force base—actions now under counter-terrorism investigation. In July, the prohibition was upheld by both the House of Commons and the House of Lords.
UN human rights chief Volker Turk condemned the ban, calling it a "disturbing misuse" of counter-terrorism laws and warning that it could erode essential freedoms.
