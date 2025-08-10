403
Russia's aide confirms date of Putin-Trump meeting
(MENAFN) Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump are set to hold a summit on August 15 in Alaska.
During a press briefing in Moscow, the presidential aide highlighted Alaska’s strategic location, pointing out its closeness to Russia across the Bering Strait. He said, “The American side has just announced an agreement reached to arrange a meeting between the presidents of Russia and the US, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, on Aug. 15, Friday, in Alaska. Russia and the US are close neighbors, sharing a common border. It seems quite logical for our delegation simply to fly across the Bering Strait and for the important and anticipated summit of leaders of these two countries to take place precisely in Alaska.”
Earlier, the US president had posted on his social media platform his expectation to meet Putin in Alaska on the same date. This gathering will be their first face-to-face encounter since Trump’s return to the presidency in January.
The Russian official also noted that Alaska and the Arctic serve as a natural convergence point for the interests of both nations and hold promise for extensive collaborative projects.
