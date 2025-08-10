Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russia's aide confirms date of Putin-Trump meeting

Russia's aide confirms date of Putin-Trump meeting


2025-08-10 02:50:58
(MENAFN) Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump are set to hold a summit on August 15 in Alaska.

During a press briefing in Moscow, the presidential aide highlighted Alaska’s strategic location, pointing out its closeness to Russia across the Bering Strait. He said, “The American side has just announced an agreement reached to arrange a meeting between the presidents of Russia and the US, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, on Aug. 15, Friday, in Alaska. Russia and the US are close neighbors, sharing a common border. It seems quite logical for our delegation simply to fly across the Bering Strait and for the important and anticipated summit of leaders of these two countries to take place precisely in Alaska.”

Earlier, the US president had posted on his social media platform his expectation to meet Putin in Alaska on the same date. This gathering will be their first face-to-face encounter since Trump’s return to the presidency in January.

The Russian official also noted that Alaska and the Arctic serve as a natural convergence point for the interests of both nations and hold promise for extensive collaborative projects.

MENAFN10082025000045017281ID1109907730

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search