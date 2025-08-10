403
Zelensky says his nation will not negotiate territorial sovereignty with Russia
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared that his country will remain unwavering on issues related to its territorial sovereignty during ongoing peace negotiations with Russia.
In a statement shared via Telegram, he emphasized, “The answer to the Ukrainian territorial question already is in the Constitution of Ukraine. No one will deviate from this – and no one will be able to. Ukrainians will not gift their land to the occupier.”
His remarks followed an announcement by the US President regarding an upcoming meeting with the Russian leader scheduled for mid-August in Alaska, aimed at discussing a resolution to the Ukraine conflict. Earlier media coverage suggested that one of the prerequisites for the summit involved Ukraine’s participation, though this has not been officially confirmed.
Zelenskyy also warned against any decisions concerning Ukraine’s future being made without its involvement. “Ukraine is ready for real decisions that can bring peace. Any decisions that are against us, any decisions that are without Ukraine, are at the same time decisions against peace,” he asserted.
He further characterized agreements reached without Ukraine’s input as “stillborn” and “unworkable,” expressing doubt that such measures would result in meaningful progress.
