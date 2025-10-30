Uzbekistan, Pakistan Push Forward Plans For Trans-Afghan Transport Corridor

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Representatives of Uzbekistan Railways JSC and Temir Yul Cargo JSC held a meeting with Pakistan's SLG Trax Group Limited to discuss prospects for the development of the Uzbekistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan transport corridor, Trend reports.

During the meeting, the parties reviewed opportunities for attracting new cargo flows, launching container train services, optimizing logistics operations, and setting competitive freight rates. They also exchanged practical experience to ensure the continuity and safety of cargo movement across the route.

The parties emphasized the strategic importance of the region, the opportunities for accessing the South Asian market, and Uzbekistan's advantages as a regional logistics hub. They agreed to further develop multimodal services through third countries and adopt unified approaches to enhance regional transport connectivity.

Uzbekistan continues to pursue an open and mutually beneficial policy aimed at strengthening trade and transport links, opening new logistics routes, and increasing the efficiency of international freight transportation.

Earlier in July, the first meeting of the foreign ministers of Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, and Pakistan was held in Kabul, where a framework intergovernmental agreement was signed to prepare a feasibility study (FS) for the Uzbekistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan Trans-Afghan Railway Project. According to the trilateral agreement, the 573-kilometer railway will connect Termez (Uzbekistan) with Mazar-i-Sharif and Logar (Afghanistan), extending to Kharlachi (Pakistan). Once operational, the corridor is expected to handle up to 20 million tonnes of freight annually, significantly reducing transport costs and transit times.