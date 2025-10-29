Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Upset Woman Breaks Train Window Over Her Claim Of Purse Being Stolen, Cites Police Inaction Netizens React-Viral Video

Upset Woman Breaks Train Window Over Her Claim Of Purse Being Stolen, Cites Police Inaction Netizens React-Viral Video


2025-10-29 08:12:26
(MENAFN- Live Mint) A viral video captured on a train has sparked widespread outrage after a woman, claiming her purse was stolen during the trip, smashed the window of her air-conditioned coach in frustration over what she said was police inaction. The brief clip shows the visibly upset passenger repeatedly hitting and shattering the windowpane of her compartment, despite other travellers pleading with her to stop.

(This is a developing story. More to come)

MENAFN29102025007365015876ID1110267803



Live Mint

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search