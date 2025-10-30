403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UN Seeks Explanation After Sudan Expels WFP Officials
(MENAFN) The United Nations announced on Wednesday that it is "seeking clarification" from Sudanese authorities following the government's removal of two senior World Food Program (WFP) officials, without providing any reasons.
"You saw the reports from Sudan that two of our colleagues from the World Food Program have been designated as persona non grata by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and were asked to leave the country within 72 hours, without any official explanation," UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric stated during a press briefing.
Highlighting the timing of the move, Dujarric noted that "the decision to expel the World Food Program's country director and its emergency director comes at a pivotal time."
He added, "To state the obvious, humanitarian needs in Sudan have never been greater, with more than 24 million people facing acute insecurity and communities impacted by famine."
Dujarric also mentioned that "WFP and senior UN officials are engaging with authorities to protest this action, and we're seeking clarification for the decision taken by all parties."
He stressed the importance of Sudan prioritizing the welfare of its citizens, noting that the country "must prioritize the lives and well-being of millions of people who depend on emergency food and nutrition assistance for their survival."
Reaffirming the commitment of the WFP and UN, Dujarric emphasized their dedication to guaranteeing that Sudanese communities receive critical aid.
He described the situation in Sudan as "unprecedented hunger, unprecedented insecurity, and unprecedented humanitarian needs."
"You saw the reports from Sudan that two of our colleagues from the World Food Program have been designated as persona non grata by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and were asked to leave the country within 72 hours, without any official explanation," UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric stated during a press briefing.
Highlighting the timing of the move, Dujarric noted that "the decision to expel the World Food Program's country director and its emergency director comes at a pivotal time."
He added, "To state the obvious, humanitarian needs in Sudan have never been greater, with more than 24 million people facing acute insecurity and communities impacted by famine."
Dujarric also mentioned that "WFP and senior UN officials are engaging with authorities to protest this action, and we're seeking clarification for the decision taken by all parties."
He stressed the importance of Sudan prioritizing the welfare of its citizens, noting that the country "must prioritize the lives and well-being of millions of people who depend on emergency food and nutrition assistance for their survival."
Reaffirming the commitment of the WFP and UN, Dujarric emphasized their dedication to guaranteeing that Sudanese communities receive critical aid.
He described the situation in Sudan as "unprecedented hunger, unprecedented insecurity, and unprecedented humanitarian needs."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment