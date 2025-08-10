403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Media reports France looking into Jewish death threats against Macron
(MENAFN) French authorities have opened a criminal investigation into alleged death threats against President Emmanuel Macron made by a rabbi critical of his plan to recognize Palestinian statehood, Le Parisien reported Friday.
The Paris prosecutor’s office confirmed the probe after a video emerged showing a French-speaking rabbi — believed to reside in Israel — delivering an angry tirade against Macron. In the footage, identified as rabbi David Daniel Cohen, the man accused the president of “rewriting history” and committing a “declaration of war against God” by supporting Palestine’s recognition, calling it evidence of “deep-rooted” antisemitism.
“This French president… He’d better prepare his coffin,” Cohen allegedly said in the now-unlisted YouTube video. France’s top Jewish religious authority denounced the remarks as “abject and intolerable.”
Macron announced in July that France would formally recognize Palestine during the UN General Assembly in September, calling it a “historic commitment to a just and lasting peace.” The decision sparked criticism from Israel and the US, while UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer signaled London would follow suit unless Israel altered its Gaza policy. Fifteen other nations later issued a joint statement backing a two-state solution.
Currently, 147 of the UN’s 193 member states — including Russia, which recognized Palestinian independence in 1988 — officially acknowledge Palestine. The Kremlin has reiterated its long-standing support for a two-state framework.
The latest tensions come amid the Gaza war, which began in 2023 after Hamas attacked southern Israel, killing 1,200 people and taking 250 hostages. Israel’s military response has reportedly killed at least 60,000 people, mostly civilians, over the past 21 months. On Friday, Israel approved plans to seize Gaza City, raising fears it could prolong the conflict and endanger hostages.
The Paris prosecutor’s office confirmed the probe after a video emerged showing a French-speaking rabbi — believed to reside in Israel — delivering an angry tirade against Macron. In the footage, identified as rabbi David Daniel Cohen, the man accused the president of “rewriting history” and committing a “declaration of war against God” by supporting Palestine’s recognition, calling it evidence of “deep-rooted” antisemitism.
“This French president… He’d better prepare his coffin,” Cohen allegedly said in the now-unlisted YouTube video. France’s top Jewish religious authority denounced the remarks as “abject and intolerable.”
Macron announced in July that France would formally recognize Palestine during the UN General Assembly in September, calling it a “historic commitment to a just and lasting peace.” The decision sparked criticism from Israel and the US, while UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer signaled London would follow suit unless Israel altered its Gaza policy. Fifteen other nations later issued a joint statement backing a two-state solution.
Currently, 147 of the UN’s 193 member states — including Russia, which recognized Palestinian independence in 1988 — officially acknowledge Palestine. The Kremlin has reiterated its long-standing support for a two-state framework.
The latest tensions come amid the Gaza war, which began in 2023 after Hamas attacked southern Israel, killing 1,200 people and taking 250 hostages. Israel’s military response has reportedly killed at least 60,000 people, mostly civilians, over the past 21 months. On Friday, Israel approved plans to seize Gaza City, raising fears it could prolong the conflict and endanger hostages.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Powerbank And Intellistake Announce Strategic Alliance To Pioneer Digital Currencies, Including Bitcoin Treasury Integration And RWA Tokenization
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- Walrus Integrates With Pipe Network To Increase Bandwidth And Reduce Latency Across Multiple Chains
CommentsNo comment