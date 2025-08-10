Study Reveals Gaps In Stroke Awareness, Medication Adherence Among High-Risk Patients In Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: An important study published in the latest edition of the Qatar Medical Journal has revealed that high-risk patients in Qatar have only moderate awareness of stroke symptoms, prevention strategies, and the importance of medication adherence - gaps that could cost lives.

Titled“The patients awareness and medication adherence among high-risk stroke patients admitted in a tertiary level hospital in Qatar: A cross-sectional study”, this research is among the first in the country to comprehensively assess stroke knowledge, recognition, prevention, and treatment compliance in vulnerable patient groups. The findings point to urgent needs for targeted public health interventions, with experts saying that improved education and adherence could significantly reduce the nation's stroke burden and save countless lives.

The study assessed stroke awareness among high-risk patients, examining factors such as age, education, gender, BMI, family history of stroke, and insurance status. While overall stroke awareness was moderate, most participants demonstrated low knowledge of the condition's underlying causes and warning signs. This mirrors findings from similar studies in Asia, but contrasts with higher awareness levels reported in parts of the Middle East and Africa.



Only about half of the participants correctly identified that a stroke occurs when blood supply to the brain is blocked, while less than one-third could recognise a transient ischemic attack (TIA) and its symptoms - a critical gap, as TIAs are common precursors to stroke. In terms of immediate response, over two-thirds said they would call an ambulance, showing better readiness for action than some international comparisons.

Participants scored moderately on knowledge of stroke warning signs, with slurred speech, facial numbness, one-sided weakness, and confusion being the most recognised. However, many incorrectly identified unrelated symptoms such as double vision or severe headache. Researchers stress that better public understanding of these signs could dramatically improve treatment timelines and survival rates.

Most participants recognised high blood pressure, smoking, high cholesterol, and alcohol intake as major stroke risk factors. However, awareness was notably lower for risks such as diabetes, obesity, and irregular heartbeats. Gender played a role - female participants scored higher in recognising stroke symptoms - while those with a family history of stroke consistently performed better in awareness, prevention knowledge, and medication adherence.

On a more positive note, stroke prevention knowledge was the highest-scoring category, with around 80% agreeing on lifestyle changes such as avoiding smoking, reducing salt and fatty food intake, and engaging in physical activity. Yet, medication adherence - crucial for preventing secondary strokes - was alarmingly low. Factors like older age, female gender, non-smoking status, and family history of stroke were linked to better adherence rates.

The authors warn that the link between awareness and adherence is too strong to ignore. They recommend that the Ministry of Public Health introduce nationwide public education campaigns focusing on stroke recognition, prevention, and the critical role of medication compliance.

Hospitals and primary care centers could also provide tailored counselling, lifestyle guidance, and follow-up programmes to improve long-term patient outcomes. Conducted among 299 high-risk inpatients, the study's findings reflect a cross-section of Qatar's at-risk population.

While the sample was limited to one major healthcare facility, the results underscore a pressing need for coordinated public health measures.