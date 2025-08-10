Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Zelenskyy Confirms Not Compromising on Territories

2025-08-10 01:58:28
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated on Saturday that Kyiv will not make concessions on territorial matters during peace negotiations with Moscow.

“The answer to the Ukrainian territorial question already is in the Constitution of Ukraine. No one will deviate from this – and no one will be able to. Ukrainians will not gift their land to the occupier,” he declared on Telegram.

His remarks came just hours after US President Donald Trump revealed plans for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Aug. 15 in Alaska to address the Ukrainian settlement.

According to earlier media reports, one of Trump’s prerequisites for the meeting was Zelenskyy’s attendance, although this has not yet been officially verified.

At the same time, Zelenskyy warned against making any decisions concerning Ukraine without the involvement of its representatives.

“Ukraine is ready for real decisions that can bring peace. Any decisions that are against us, any decisions that are without Ukraine, are at the same time decisions against peace,” he emphasized.

Zelenskyy characterized such externally made decisions as “stillborn” and “unworkable,” contending they will fail to produce meaningful results.

“And we all need real and genuine peace. Peace that people will respect. We are ready to work together with President Trump, together with all our partners for real and, most importantly, lasting peace,” he concluded.

