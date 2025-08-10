403
Pakistan Denies India’s Claims of Downing Aircrafts
(MENAFN) Pakistan on Saturday firmly refuted India’s assertion that it had downed six Pakistani aircraft, including five fighter jets, during May’s four-day confrontation between the two nuclear-armed South Asian nations.
Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif, in an official statement, labeled the allegation as “implausible” and “ill-timed.”
"Not a single Pakistani aircraft was hit or destroyed by India," Asif emphasized.
He further noted that the delayed claim was not only factually baseless but also a clear attempt to conceal what he termed a “monumental failure” of India’s military approach, which he attributed to the “strategic shortsightedness” of its political leadership.
“For three months, no such claims were voiced,” Asif remarked.
He explained that, immediately following the clashes, Pakistan had delivered comprehensive technical briefings to the global press, while neutral observers confirmed the loss of several Indian aircraft, including Rafales.
These reports, he stressed, were validated by world leaders, senior Indian officials, and foreign intelligence evaluations.
Asif added that during the hostilities, Pakistani forces successfully destroyed six Indian jets, S-400 air defense systems, and unmanned aerial vehicles, while rapidly disabling multiple Indian airbases.
Earlier the same day, Indian Air Force Chief Amar Preet Singh had alleged that New Delhi’s forces had shot down six Pakistani planes, including five fighter jets, during the four-day conflict.
