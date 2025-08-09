Dubai: Gang Convicted For Imitating Police, Stealing Over Dh1.2 Million

A gang of six people was found guilty of impersonating police officers, detaining the owner of a company, physically assaulting people and stealing a large sum of money.

The gang, comprising a Gulf national and five Asians has been sentenced to three years in prison by the Dubai Court of First Instance - a ruling later upheld by the Court of Appeal and the Court of Cassation.

Recommended For You

The court also fined the group over Dh1.4 million and ordered the deportation of the Asian members following completion of their jail terms.

According to court records, one of the accused, dressed in a kandura, arrived at the company and rang the bell, along with his accomplices. Upon entering, they claimed to be members of Dubai's Criminal Investigation Department. One of them quickly flashed a military ID before concealing it, after which three more individuals joined them inside the office.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

In his testimony, the company owner said that one of the accused assaulted him with help from the others. After which both his employee and him were physically restrained by an accused. The gang then stole Dh500,000 from the office safe and removed the storage unit containing surveillance footage.

Another employee reported that during the assault, he arrived at the office carrying Dh1.2 million. The gang members attacked and tied him up before fleeing with the cash.

The court found the evidence sufficient to convict all six individuals involved.