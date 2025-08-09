Health Care: Another Casualty Of The Armed Conflict - Colombia
These events were spread over 19 departments of the country, with Cauca, Antioquia, Arauca, Bolívar and Chocó the most affected, accounting for 71 per cent of the cases. The violence not only impacted the lives and safety of health-care workers, including traditional healers, but also affected their mental health. In 2024, we provided psychological and psychosocial support to 451
health-care workers with a range of conditions, including high levels of anxiety, stress and suffering, and difficulties carrying out their work and caring for others.
