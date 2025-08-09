Health Care: Another Casualty Of The Armed Conflict - Colombia

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) They also included threats; communities having their access to health services restricted or cut off entirely; health workers being forced to provide care in inadequate conditions; the theft of medicines and equipment; and actions to hinder care for wounded and sick people. It's likely that more infractions occurred than were recorded. Victims of these events do not always report them, due, among other reasons, to fear of reprisals from those perpetrating the violence.

These events were spread over 19 departments of the country, with Cauca, Antioquia, Arauca, Bolívar and Chocó the most affected, accounting for 71 per cent of the cases. The violence not only impacted the lives and safety of health-care workers, including traditional healers, but also affected their mental health. In 2024, we provided psychological and psychosocial support to 451

health-care workers with a range of conditions, including high levels of anxiety, stress and suffering, and difficulties carrying out their work and caring for others.

