403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Jordanian Student Wins Bronze Medal At International AI Olympiad In China
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Aug 9 (Petra) – Islam Al Draghma, a student at the Model School affiliated with Yarmouk University, won a bronze medal at the International Artificial Intelligence Olympiad held in China, featuring schools from around the world.
Al Draghma competed as part of a Jordanian team coached by Youssef Qasrawi, Dean of the Faculty of Information Technology at Yarmouk University, and Mohammad Bani Domi, Qasrawi's Deputy and Head of the Computer Science Department at the faculty, the university said in a statement.
The Jordanian team participated in both individual and group competitions throughout the Olympiad, presenting diverse solutions to complex problems in advanced fields of artificial intelligence.
Amman, Aug 9 (Petra) – Islam Al Draghma, a student at the Model School affiliated with Yarmouk University, won a bronze medal at the International Artificial Intelligence Olympiad held in China, featuring schools from around the world.
Al Draghma competed as part of a Jordanian team coached by Youssef Qasrawi, Dean of the Faculty of Information Technology at Yarmouk University, and Mohammad Bani Domi, Qasrawi's Deputy and Head of the Computer Science Department at the faculty, the university said in a statement.
The Jordanian team participated in both individual and group competitions throughout the Olympiad, presenting diverse solutions to complex problems in advanced fields of artificial intelligence.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- BTSE Announces Strategic Investment In Stable To Advance Blockchain Innovation And Support Stablecoin Adoption
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Deepsnitch Introduces Five Specialized AI Agents As Token Presale Goes Live
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
CommentsNo comment