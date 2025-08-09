Jordanian Student Wins Bronze Medal At International AI Olympiad In China

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug 9 (Petra) – Islam Al Draghma, a student at the Model School affiliated with Yarmouk University, won a bronze medal at the International Artificial Intelligence Olympiad held in China, featuring schools from around the world.Al Draghma competed as part of a Jordanian team coached by Youssef Qasrawi, Dean of the Faculty of Information Technology at Yarmouk University, and Mohammad Bani Domi, Qasrawi's Deputy and Head of the Computer Science Department at the faculty, the university said in a statement.The Jordanian team participated in both individual and group competitions throughout the Olympiad, presenting diverse solutions to complex problems in advanced fields of artificial intelligence.