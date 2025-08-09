Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Jordanian Student Wins Bronze Medal At International AI Olympiad In China


2025-08-09 07:07:34
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Aug 9 (Petra) – Islam Al Draghma, a student at the Model School affiliated with Yarmouk University, won a bronze medal at the International Artificial Intelligence Olympiad held in China, featuring schools from around the world.
Al Draghma competed as part of a Jordanian team coached by Youssef Qasrawi, Dean of the Faculty of Information Technology at Yarmouk University, and Mohammad Bani Domi, Qasrawi's Deputy and Head of the Computer Science Department at the faculty, the university said in a statement.
The Jordanian team participated in both individual and group competitions throughout the Olympiad, presenting diverse solutions to complex problems in advanced fields of artificial intelligence.

MENAFN09082025000117011021ID1109907278

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search