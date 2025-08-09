Qatar Football Association Discusses Competition Regulations With Elite Referees

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatar Football Association held a lecture on Saturday for elite referees on the sidelines of their preparatory camp to discuss amendments to the competition regulations for the upcoming 2025/2026 football season.

The lecture covered several key topics, including the submission of the players' list now required one and a half hours before the match instead of one hour, mandatory substitution protocols for suspected concussions, the maximum number of technical and administrative staff allowed on the bench increased from 9 to 11, the number of foreign professional players permitted in the QNB Stars League, the Second Division League, the Amir Cup, and play-off matches, as well as discussions on the referee's post-match report.

These discussions aim to ensure that referees are fully informed of the latest updates to football regulations and rules ahead of the new 2025/2026 season kickoff.