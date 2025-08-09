Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Estonian FM Hails Azerbaijan And Armenia's Peace Efforts

2025-08-09 06:05:55
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 9. Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna highly praised the efforts of Azerbaijan and Armenia on the path to lasting peace, Trend reports.

“I commend both sides' determination, the US leadership, and partners - including the EU - for their consistent efforts. It is crucial now to fully and timely implement all agreed steps, paving the way for lasting peace in the region,” wrote on his X page.

He called the Washington meeting a historic step by Azerbaijan and Armenia towards peace.

As reported earlier, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, and the President of the United States, Donald Trump, have signed a Joint Declaration in Washington on the peaceful settlement of relations between Baku and Yerevan.

