Uzbekistan, China's Guoju Medical Tech Ink Mou To Strengthen Pharmaceutical Co-Op

During the visit, the Uzbek delegation toured the company's modern labs and manufacturing facilities. The discussions focused on the prospects of establishing local pharmaceutical production in Uzbekistan, attracting strategic investment, and fostering long-term technological collaboration.

This milestone comes amid a broader context of deepening economic ties between Uzbekistan and China. In the previous fiscal year, bilateral trade between the two countries surpassed $13 billion. Both sides reiterated their strong commitment to achieving the ambitious $20 billion trade target set by their national leaderships, underscoring the ongoing efforts to expand cooperation across multiple sectors.