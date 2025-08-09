Shilpa Shirodkar Wishes Happy B'day To 'Best Brother-In-Law Ever' Mahesh Babu

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Aug 9 (IANS) As Mahesh Babu turned 50 on Saturday, actress Shilpa Shirodkar wished the“best brother-in-law ever” and said that the actor keeps inspiring with his humility and grace.

The former“Bigg Boss 18” contestant, who is the sister of Namrata Shirodkar, took to Instagram to share a picture of herself posing with Mahesh. In the image, the are seen smiling at the camera and posing.

For the caption, she wrote“Happy Birthday to the best brother-in-law ever!! You keep inspiring us all with your humility and grace. May your light keep shining brighter each year! Love you toooooooo much @urstrulymahesh.”

Shilpa will next be seen in "Jatadhara," which marks Sonakshi Sinha's Telugu debut. The pan-India Telugu-Hindi supernatural fantasy thriller film also stars Sudheer Babu, Ravi Prakash, Divya Vij, and Rain Anjali in supporting roles.

'Jatadhara' is a supernatural thriller that delves into the unknown, promising a thrilling experience for viewers. With its unique storyline and talented cast, including Shilpa Shirodkar, this film is expected to make waves in the industry.

Earlier, Shilpa was seen in 'Bigg Boss 18' along with Vivian Dsena, Chum Darang, Karan Veer Mehra, Chahat Pandey, Kashish Kapoor, Digvijay Singh Rathee, Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, Alice Kaushik, Arfeen Khan, Sara Khan and Shrutika Arjun to name a few,

Meanwhile, Mahesh was last seen in Guntur Kaaram, a Telugu-language action drama film. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The film also stars Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishna, Jayaram, Jagapathi Babu, Sunil and Rao Ramesh.

He will next be seen in S.S. Rajamouli's "SSMB29". The film also stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas. This will be the first time the actors will be seen working together.

The star's film 'Srimanthudu' turned 10 on August 7 and the makers of the movie penned a note of gratitude to actor Mahesh Babu, who played the lead in the film, on the occasion of the film completing 10 years.

Mythri Movie Makers, which marked its debut in production with Srimanthudu, took to its X timeline to pen a lengthy post.

It wrote, "It's been 10 years since we began our journey in Cinema. And it all started with a film that became a milestone in Telugu cinema - #Srimanthudu."

The production house then went on to say, "We are forever grateful to Superstar @urstrulyMahesh sir. You gave our banner the dream launch every producer hopes for. We will always be grateful for the dignity, commitment and excellence you brought to the film and to our journey."