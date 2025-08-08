Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ethereum Wave Analysis 8 August 2025


2025-08-08 11:04:32
Ethereum: ⬆️ Buy

– Ethereum broke the resistance level 3925.00

– Likely to rise to resistance level 4108.00

Ethereum cryptocurrency recently broke the resistance level 3925.00 (which stopped the previous impulse wave 1 at the end of July).

The breakout of the resistance level 3925.00 continues the active impulse wave 3, which started earlier from the support zone lying at the intersection of the support level 3400.00 and the upper trendline of the daily up channel from April.

Given the clear daily uptrend, Ethereum cryptocurrency can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 4108.00 (multi-month high from December) – the breakout of which can lead to further gains toward 4400.00.

