Birthday Special: 7 Best Mahesh Babu Movies Everyone Must Watch

Superstar Mahesh Babu is well-known as the Prince of Tollywood. He has given some of the greatest Tollywood films his bright magic. His charismatic personality, coupled with strong performances and selection of meaningful scripts, helped him build a fan following spanning generations. We are here on the occasion of his birthday, presenting to you a list of 7 must-see movies wherein Mahesh Babu proved to be one-of-a-kind and star power personified.

This action-drama turned Mahesh Babu into a mass sensation. He played Kabaddi star Ajay, who rescues a girl from the vicious claws of a faction leader, and this role had all the intense action and serious romance making it one of Mahesh Babu career-defining roles.

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

An action-thriller with great gripping elements, Mahesh here is a hitman holding the unwanted tag of murder and hiding himself under a false identity. The screenplay is tight, with witty humor, while Mahesh's performance is styled, which made him a much more versatile actor.

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

One of the best blockbuster Telugu films; Pokiri was a directorial adventure that had the remarkable Mahesh Babu as an undercover officer pretending to be a ruthless gangster. This turned out to be a cult favourite, inspiring many remakes in different languages, thanks to the swagger, mass dialogues, and action sequences.

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Dookudu was a perfect mix of comedy, action, and family drama, leaving Mahesh in a high-energy, witty role. The film broke a few box office records and remains among his most amusing performances ever.

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

In the movie Srimanthudu, Mahesh Babu plays a wealthy businessman who adopts a whole village for the purpose of changing it. With his clear and pointed social message, coupled with excellent narration, the movie touched everyone and critics alike.

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

As a CM and a chief minister at a young age, Mahesh impressed with his commanding screen presence and inspiring dialogue delivery. The political drama was not just a commercial hit but also a thought-provoking one.

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

As he plays an army major on a mission, Mahesh showcased patriotism, humor, and action on screen. The mass moments and entertaining screenplay with an emotional core made it a festival favorite for fans.

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video