Veteran-Turned-Coach Andres Ruocco Advocates For Holistic Veteran Wellness

MENAFN - GetNews)



Andres Ruocco, Miami, FL, USA Veteran and Fitness Coach Shares Insights on Discipline, Mental Health, and Daily Habits in New Feature Interview

Andres Ruocco, a U.S. Army veteran and certified fitness and nutrition coach, is using his growing platform to advocate for a deeper, more personalized approach to veteran health-both physical and mental. In a recent feature interview, Ruocco opens up about his journey from combat service to coaching and urges others to focus on simple, consistent habits that can lead to long-term transformation.

“Movement is medicine,” Ruocco says.“Even a 15-minute walk each day can reset your whole mindset. It's simple, free, and it's often the first step out of the fog.”

Ruocco served as a Supply Specialist during Operation Iraqi Freedom and now helps others-especially veterans-regain control over their health and routine. With nearly one in three veterans reporting symptoms of anxiety or depression according to the National Center for PTSD, Ruocco believes that consistent structure, community support, and physical wellness can be powerful antidotes.

“Motivation is overrated. Discipline is what carries you through,” Ruocco shares.“In the Army, you didn't wait until you felt like showing up. You showed up. That mindset saved me-and now it shapes how I help others.”

Making Wellness Accessible and Sustainable

Ruocco, now finishing a bachelor's in Sports and Health Sciences, combines his military discipline with modern wellness tools. He emphasizes accessible strategies over flashy trends. In the interview, he highlights how wearable technology and simple accountability can dramatically help veterans track recovery and build mental resilience.

“I'm excited about how wearable fitness tech is supporting veterans with PTSD,” he explains.“When you can see your sleep quality, stress levels, and heart rate change from consistent effort-it's not just motivating. It's empowering.”

A Call for Action-And Simplicity

Rather than launch a campaign or product, Ruocco is challenging individuals-especially veterans and busy professionals-to take small, self-led steps toward their health.“It's not about doing everything at once. It's about showing up for yourself every day,” he says. His personal recommendation? Create three goals each day: one physical, one mental, and one relational.“Keep it that simple,” he adds.

According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, only 13% of veterans consistently meet the CDC's physical activity guidelines. Yet regular movement has been shown to reduce anxiety, improve sleep, and even lower suicide risk.

To read the full interview, visit the website here .

About Andres Ruocco

Born in Caracas, Venezuela, Andres Ruocco is a trilingual U.S. Army veteran, certified NASM personal trainer, and nutrition coach. After serving in South Korea and Iraq, he found a second calling in helping others-particularly veterans-build stronger bodies, healthier routines, and more resilient lives. He currently trains clients online and in-person while completing his degree at American Military University.

Contact: ...