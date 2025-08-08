Parker Mckenna Posey Returns To The Spotlight With Upcoming Album“Just A Girl” And New Girl Power Single“LA Boogie”
LOS ANGELES, CA - Beloved former child actress Parker McKenna Posey P/k/a Parker in the music realm is stepping boldly into the music scene with her highly anticipated debut album, Just a Girl. The project marks a new chapter in her creative journey-one that blends her Hollywood roots with a fresh, unapologetic sound.
Her latest single,“LA Boogie”, is a vibrant, West Coast-inspired anthem that takes Parker back to her hometown of Los Angeles. Equal parts nostalgic and empowering, the track captures the city's signature energy while delivering a strong message of self-worth, independence and girl power.
“'LA Boogie' is all about loving yourself enough to walk away from what doesn't serve you,” Parker says.“It's a reminder to stop wasting time on losers and keep moving forward like the queen you are.”
Known for her breakout childhood role that made her a fan favorite, Parker has spent years evolving as an artist. Her upcoming album, Just a Girl showcases her growth-pairing catchy hooks and slick production with authentic storytelling about love, resilience, and finding your voice.
With "LA Boogie" as her latest release, Parker's music era promises infectious confidence and a fearless attitude-part hip hop, part RnB, part Alternative, making it a perfect soundtrack for girls everywhere who are ready to level up.
Just a Girl is set to release later this year, with "LA Boogie" available on all major streaming platforms.
About Parker McKenna Posey
Parker McKenna Posey first captured hearts as a child actress, earning a place in pop culture with her charismatic screen presence. Now, she's making her mark in music, blending her LA upbringing with bold lyrics and genre-bending sounds. Just a Girl marks her official debut as a recording artist, promising a fresh perspective from a familiar face.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports 17% Revenue Growth In Q1 FY2026 Driven By Strong Insurance And Banking Segments
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
CommentsNo comment