Parker Mckenna Posey Returns To The Spotlight With Upcoming Album“Just A Girl” And New Girl Power Single“LA Boogie”

LOS ANGELES, CA - Beloved former child actress Parker McKenna Posey P/k/a Parker in the music realm is stepping boldly into the music scene with her highly anticipated debut album, Just a Girl. The project marks a new chapter in her creative journey-one that blends her Hollywood roots with a fresh, unapologetic sound.

Her latest single,“LA Boogie”, is a vibrant, West Coast-inspired anthem that takes Parker back to her hometown of Los Angeles. Equal parts nostalgic and empowering, the track captures the city's signature energy while delivering a strong message of self-worth, independence and girl power.

“'LA Boogie' is all about loving yourself enough to walk away from what doesn't serve you,” Parker says.“It's a reminder to stop wasting time on losers and keep moving forward like the queen you are.”

Known for her breakout childhood role that made her a fan favorite, Parker has spent years evolving as an artist. Her upcoming album, Just a Girl showcases her growth-pairing catchy hooks and slick production with authentic storytelling about love, resilience, and finding your voice.

With "LA Boogie" as her latest release, Parker's music era promises infectious confidence and a fearless attitude-part hip hop, part RnB, part Alternative, making it a perfect soundtrack for girls everywhere who are ready to level up.

Just a Girl is set to release later this year, with "LA Boogie" available on all major streaming platforms.

About Parker McKenna Posey

Parker McKenna Posey first captured hearts as a child actress, earning a place in pop culture with her charismatic screen presence. Now, she's making her mark in music, blending her LA upbringing with bold lyrics and genre-bending sounds. Just a Girl marks her official debut as a recording artist, promising a fresh perspective from a familiar face.