'Not Going To Occupy Gaza': Israeli PM Says Goal Is To Free Enclave From Hamas

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told German Chancellor Friedrich Merz that Israel's goal is not to take over Gaza, but to free Gaza from Hamas and enable a peaceful government to be established there, the prime minister's office said on X.

Netanyahu expressed his disappointment with Berlin's decision to suspend weapons exports to Israel during the phone call with Merz on Friday, the office added.

"Instead of supporting Israel's just war against Hamas, which carried out the most horrific attack against the Jewish people since the Holocaust, Germany is rewarding Hamas terrorism by embargoing arms to Israel," said a statement from Netanyahu's office.

'Not going to occupy Gaza'

In a tweet on X, Netanyahu reiterated that Israel has no intention to occupy the Palestinian enclave. Take a look:

Earlier on Friday, Israel's political-security cabinet approved a plan to take control of Gaza City early, hours after Netanyahu said Israel intended to take military control of the entire strip despite intensifying criticism at home and abroad over the devastating, almost two-year-old war.

"The IDF will prepare to take control of Gaza City while providing humanitarian aid to the civilian population outside the combat zones," Netanyahu's office said in a statement, referring to the Israeli Defence Forces.

Total control of the territory would reverse a 2005 decision by Israel by which it withdrew Israeli citizens and soldiers from Gaza, while retaining control over its borders, airspace and utilities.

