U.S. Industrial Building Construction Market Set for 4.5% CAGR, Surpassing $60 Billion by 2032
(MENAFN- P&S Intelligence) According to the latest market research study published by P&S Intelligence, the U.S. industrial building construction market was valued at USD 43.8 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 61.6 billion by 2032, advancing at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2025–2032. This sector plays a pivotal role in supporting the nation’s manufacturing strength, logistics efficiency, and infrastructure growth, delivering state-of-the-art facilities such as massive warehouses, advanced data centers, and specialized manufacturing plants.
Growth is being fueled by a combination of e-commerce expansion, increasing demand for high-tech and sustainable facilities, and the rising need for automation and cold chain infrastructure in pharmaceuticals and food storage. Government-backed initiatives to boost domestic manufacturing—particularly in semiconductors and electric vehicles—are further accelerating construction activity.
Investments in infrastructure, coupled with technological advancements, are reshaping the industrial construction landscape in the U.S., ensuring the market remains a cornerstone of economic expansion and supply chain modernization.
Key Insights
• In 2024, the manufacturing industry is projected to hold the largest revenue share at 25%, driven by record-high spending on semiconductor and electric vehicle production facilities, as well as increased investment in computer electronics and electrical equipment manufacturing.
• Data centers are emerging as the fastest-growing segment, fueled by demand for cloud computing, AI applications, and data storage. Notable projects include a $2 billion AI data facility in West Jordan, Utah, featuring high-capacity power and cooling infrastructure.
• New construction dominates the market with an estimated 45% share in 2024, as strong demand from manufacturing, e-commerce, and warehouse development continues to spur fresh industrial projects.
• Sustainable and green building construction is the fastest-growing construction type, reflecting the push for energy efficiency, eco-friendly materials, and advanced automation systems in new industrial builds.
• Concrete and steel remain the preferred materials for industrial building construction, offering durability, strength, and adaptability for diverse facility requirements.
• The traditional construction category leads in material preference, though advanced construction techniques—including modular and prefabricated methods—are gaining traction as industries prioritize speed and efficiency.
• Regionally, the Southern U.S. accounts for the largest share at 40% in 2024, benefiting from substantial investments in EV production, semiconductor plants, and related infrastructure.
• The Western U.S. is the fastest-growing region, buoyed by large-scale semiconductor and technology-related construction projects.
• High-profile regional developments include TSMC’s $65 billion semiconductor complex near Phoenix, Arizona (supported by $6.6 billion in incentives) and Ford’s $5.6 billion EV facility in Tennessee.
• The CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 and other federal programs are injecting over $30 billion in grants into semiconductor manufacturing, driving the highest level of factory construction in more than 50 years.
• The market is fragmented, with leading players such as Turner Construction Company, Bechtel Corporation, and Fluor Corporation competing alongside thousands of mid-sized and niche firms.
• The data center and semiconductor construction sectors are witnessing increasing consolidation, with major builders securing multi-year contracts due to their expertise and financial capabilities.
• Recent industry developments include the topping out of a $445 million Des Moines International Airport expansion in January 2025 and Turner Construction’s acquisition of Dornan Engineering Group in July 2024 to strengthen its advanced technology construction portfolio in Europe.
