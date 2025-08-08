403
Austria Highline 179...Tourist Destination For World Thrill Seekers
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by Mubarak Al-Hajri
VIENNA, Aug 8 (KUNA) -- Located in Austria's western Tyrol State, Highline 179 Bridge has become a major tourist destination for thrill seekers since it provides eye-catching views and vistas.
Designed in the Tibet style, Highline 179 is considered the world's longest pedestrian bridge spanning 406 meters in length, 114 meters in height and 1.20 in width. The bridge connects the historic castles of Ehrenberg Fort Claudia.
In 2014, it was listed by the Guinness World Records as the world's longest walkway. (end)
