Robogynindia 2025, In Partnership With Vattikuti Foundation, Showcases India's Leadership In Robotic Gynaecologic Surgery
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) August 8, 2025: RoboGynIndia 2025, the flagship annual event of the Association of Gynaecological Robotic Surgeons of India (AGRS) held for the fourth yearconcluded with high momentum and meaningful engagement at the Taj Santacruz, Mumbai. Held on August 2–3, the conference was themed \"Robotic Surgery in Gynaecology-Redefining Boundaries\" and brought together the country\'s most prominent robotic gynaecologic surgeons and global experts for a two-day academic and clinical exchange.
The event was held in association with the Vattikuti Foundation, a pioneering force behind the growth of robotic surgery in India and was marked by influential voices such as Tina Ambani, Chairperson of Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, who graced the event as Chief Guest and actress and cancer survivor Sonali Bendre, who attended as Special Guest. Both emphasized the transformative role of innovation in women\'s healthcare and the urgent need for equitable access to advanced surgical solutions.
Continuing its long-standing support, Vattikuti Foundation strengthened its strategic alliance with AGRS by recognizing and encouraging emerging talent in the field. As part of its commitment to nurturing the next generation of robotic surgeons, the Foundation sponsored the prestigious Vattikuti Scholar awards and honoured five winners for their outstanding surgical video presentations, each recipient earning a grant of $500 and the distinguished title of AGRS Vattikuti Scholar.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Mahendra Bhandari, CEO, Vattikuti Foundation, said, \"RoboGynIndia 2025 has once again demonstrated the incredible depth of talent and innovation within India\'s robotic surgical community. Our association with this platform reflects the Foundation\'s commitment to nurturing the ecosystem, beginning with training the early pioneers in robotic gynaecology to now enabling the next generation of surgical leaders. Through initiatives like the AGRS Vattikuti Scholars and Champions Awards, we are proud to recognize emerging talent, foster innovation and drive the future of women\'s healthcare.\"
Dr. Rooma Sinha, Founder & President of AGRS and a Senior Mentor at Vattikuti Foundation, added, \"RoboGynIndia is not just a conference; it is a catalyst for change in the way we approach surgical care for women. Over last 3 years since it was registered at Hyderabad, Telangana, the years, it has grown into a movement that celebrates innovation, fosters academic rigor and inspires a new generation of surgeons to think beyond boundaries. Our partnership with the Vattikuti Foundation has played an important role in this evolution. From mentoring early adopters to now empowering young clinical minds, the Foundation\'s vision has always been aligned with advancing excellence and equity in robotic gynaecology. Together, we are shaping a future where precision surgery which has now become the standard, not the exception, in women\'s healthcare.\"
The event concluded with a strong sense of purpose, highlighting India\'s increasing leadership in robotic-assisted surgery and the role of global collaboration, technology and academic exchange in redefining the future of women\'s health.
About Vattikuti Foundation
Vattikuti Foundation was established in 1997 by Indian-American entrepreneur and philanthropist Raj Vattikuti and his wife, Padma Vattikuti. The Foundation\'s mission is to advance and support the global adoption of robotic surgery. Robotic surgery offers significant advantages, including smaller incisions, reduced blood loss, expedited recovery times, and enhanced precision, particularly for soft tissue procedures, tumour removal, and joint replacements. Since 2010, the Foundation has played a pivotal role in catalysing the adoption of robotic surgery in over 200 hospitals across India, fostering a comprehensive ecosystem that includes the training of super-specialist surgeons to become accomplished robotic surgeons.
