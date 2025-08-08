Bengaluru Cop Suspended After Thief Wears His Uniform To Video Call Wife

MENAFN - Live Mint)A Bengaluru police constable landed in trouble after a habitual offender - who has over 50 theft cases against him - was found wearing Constable Sonare H R's uniform during a WhatsApp video call. The incident led to the constable's suspension.

The matter was brought to attention a year later when the Indiranagar police were investigating a theft case reported on June 23. During the technical investigation, a screenshot of Saleem Sheikh, alias Bombay Saleem, wearing the uniform during a video call with his wife surfaced.

Saleem Traced to Pune, Team Sent for Arrest

Following further investigation, Saleem was traced near Pune, and a team from Bengaluru was dispatched to apprehend him. Information was also shared with their counterparts in Maharashtra. This time, he was involved in the theft of expensive ornaments, sarees, and other valuable items in Bengaluru.

Screenshot Found on Mobile During Probe

“The Indiranagar police, while investigating the case, were analysing the mobile phone of Saleem and found a screenshot of a WhatsApp video call in which Saleem was seen wearing a uniform. Upon questioning, he said the woman seen in the photo was his wife,” said Devaraja D, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

“We questioned him later and found that Saleem was previously arrested by the Govindapura police last year in a similar theft case. To recover the valuables, the police had taken him outside Bengaluru and stayed in a hotel. Saleem used Sonare's uniform and called his wife. It amounts to negligence, and Sonare has been suspended,” Devaraja added.

A police officer said that Sonare and another constable had locked Saleem inside the hotel room while they went out shopping.

“During this time, Saleem just wanted to show off before his wife and wore Sonare's uniform, which was in the room,” the officer said.