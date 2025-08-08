SC Deletes Observation Against Allahabad HC Judge Prashant Kumar: 'No Intention To Embarrass'
A bench of Justice J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan reiterated that the observations were made to ensure that the dignity of the judiciary is maintained.
The Supreme Court said it was deleting the observations after a request was made by Chief Justice BR Gavai to reconsider the matter, news agency PTI reported.
The Supreme Court also acknowledged that Chief Justice of the high court is the master of the roster and left it to him to take call in the matter.Justice Prashant Kumar row: What's the matter?
In an unprecedented order, a bench of Justices Pardiwala and Mahadevan on August 4 stripped criminal matters of the roster of the Allahabad High Court judge "till he demits office" after he "erroneously" upheld summons of criminal nature in a civil dispute.
A group of judges of the Allahabad High Court had written to Chief Justice Arun Bhansali urging him to convene a full court meeting in response to the Supreme Court's order to have Justice Kumar removed from the criminal roster.
The letter was written by Justice Arindam Sinha expressing pain over the apex court order passed on August 4 and seven judges have signed the letter.
In its order, the top court made strong observations against Justice Kumar's judicial reasoning and further directed the high court administration to remove him from the criminal roster. It also asked that he be assigned to a division bench alongside a senior judge until his retirement.
