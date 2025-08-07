Milap Zaveri On Helming 'Masti 4': Hope I Live Up To Expectations That This Loved Franchise Comes With

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Aug 8 (IANS) As the UK schedule of“Masti 4” is all set to conclude, filmmaker Milap Zaveri penned a note saying that he will“miss the madness” and hopes he lives up to the expectations that this loved franchise comes with.

Milap, who had also written the first two installments of the franchise, took to Instagram, where he shared two pictures posing with Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh and Aftab Shivdasani posing on the sets.

He wrote:“FRIENDS I HAVE AN IDEAAAA! 2003 was the year i wrote the OG #Masti with @riteishd @vivekoberoi and @aftabshivdasani In my wildest dreams i never imagined i would one day direct the three of them in #Mastiii4.”

Zaveri said that he's going to miss the madness that the three actors brought to the sets.

“As our UK schedule comes to an end with the film almost wrapped I'm gonna miss the madness that these three brought to the sets, the scenes and to my life this past one and a half month. I learnt a lot from them, the most important lesson being to have a great time and to enjoy my work,” Zaveri wrote.

“I hope I live up to the expectations and responsibility that this much loved franchise comes with.”

He shared that without a doubt that his life is richer“having directed these three extraordinary actors whom I have the privilege of calling friends.”

“This was destiny's greatest IDEA to give me this opportunity and I'm forever grateful to @indrakumarofficial @amarjjw @skahluwalia_ for this generous opportunity! Thank You @ektarkapoor @zeestudiosofficial Ashok ji, Umesh Ji, @wavebandproduction @balajitelefilmslimited @pragatideshmukh @girish @rahultomar_9711 @vaenyaa_ @iamhassann and my entire team of actors and technicians for being my strength on this journey. Thank u @tusshark89 @shaadrandhawa @nishantsinghm_official @shreyasharmaishere @ruhisingh12 @iamelnaaz and many more special actors whom i can't name yet!”

He went on to thank actress Genelia Deshmukh“for finally giving me the joy to direct you! If I've forgotten anyone sorry!! See you'll at the cinemas later this year!”

Genelia took to the comment section and wrote:“Aw you did it Milap. Another film done.”

“Masti” was first released in 2004. The sex comedy film directed by Indra Kumar, starring Ajay Devgn, Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, Aftab Shivdasani, Lara Dutta, Amrita Rao, Tara Sharma, and Genelia. The film spawned two sequels, Grand Masti and Great Grand Masti.