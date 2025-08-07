Milap Zaveri On Helming 'Masti 4': Hope I Live Up To Expectations That This Loved Franchise Comes With
Milap, who had also written the first two installments of the franchise, took to Instagram, where he shared two pictures posing with Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh and Aftab Shivdasani posing on the sets.
He wrote:“FRIENDS I HAVE AN IDEAAAA! 2003 was the year i wrote the OG #Masti with @riteishd @vivekoberoi and @aftabshivdasani In my wildest dreams i never imagined i would one day direct the three of them in #Mastiii4.”
Zaveri said that he's going to miss the madness that the three actors brought to the sets.
“As our UK schedule comes to an end with the film almost wrapped I'm gonna miss the madness that these three brought to the sets, the scenes and to my life this past one and a half month. I learnt a lot from them, the most important lesson being to have a great time and to enjoy my work,” Zaveri wrote.
“I hope I live up to the expectations and responsibility that this much loved franchise comes with.”
He shared that without a doubt that his life is richer“having directed these three extraordinary actors whom I have the privilege of calling friends.”
“This was destiny's greatest IDEA to give me this opportunity and I'm forever grateful to @indrakumarofficial @amarjjw @skahluwalia_ for this generous opportunity! Thank You @ektarkapoor @zeestudiosofficial Ashok ji, Umesh Ji, @wavebandproduction @balajitelefilmslimited @pragatideshmukh @girish @rahultomar_9711 @vaenyaa_ @iamhassann and my entire team of actors and technicians for being my strength on this journey. Thank u @tusshark89 @shaadrandhawa @nishantsinghm_official @shreyasharmaishere @ruhisingh12 @iamelnaaz and many more special actors whom i can't name yet!”
He went on to thank actress Genelia Deshmukh“for finally giving me the joy to direct you! If I've forgotten anyone sorry!! See you'll at the cinemas later this year!”
Genelia took to the comment section and wrote:“Aw you did it Milap. Another film done.”
“Masti” was first released in 2004. The sex comedy film directed by Indra Kumar, starring Ajay Devgn, Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, Aftab Shivdasani, Lara Dutta, Amrita Rao, Tara Sharma, and Genelia. The film spawned two sequels, Grand Masti and Great Grand Masti.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Fundedfx Launches Global Prop Trading Challenges With Flexible Scaling And On-Demand Payouts
CommentsNo comment