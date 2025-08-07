4 New Wrestlers Who Could Join WWE Soon Based On Ongoing Rumours And Clues

WWE seems to be quietly tracking several talents for possible signings. A few surprising names stand out.

Once a rising name in AEW, Danhausen has had a quiet year, making fewer appearances after initially being spotlighted in 2022. His merch still sells, his cult following hasn't faded, and he's well-connected, especially with CM Punk. WWE reportedly has its eye on him, and with his AEW contract said to have expired in July 2025, this could be his moment to jump ship.

Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen haven't shown up in AEW programming in months. Their contracts are reportedly running out this year, and WWE has already shown "preliminary interest."

There's no confirmed word on Tony Khan re-signing them, which makes the situation more interesting. If nothing changes soon, the former AEW tag champs could be preparing for a Stamford chapter.

Former AEW talent Leyla Hirsch might not wrestle if she signs with WWE, but she could still be on-screen. Reports say she's set for a tryout with the company as a referee.

If this works out, she'll join the ranks of current WWE female referees like Jessica Carr and Daphanie LaShaunn. Her in-ring background could make her a solid fit in the officiating department.

LJ Cleary is more than just Lyra Valkyria's fiancé. With solid indie experience and a stint in Japan's Pro Wrestling NOAH, he brings both skill and global exposure.

He was seen during the SummerSlam week tryouts in New Jersey, and previously spotted at Backlash in May. WWE might just have plans for him, most likely on the NXT roster if things click.