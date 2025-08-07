Laura And Dom Baccini Become First Distributor To Enter Sisel International's Diamond Class

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With more than four decades of experience in the industry, Laura and Dom Baccini have consistently raised the bar through their unwavering work ethic, people-first leadership, and deep commitment to the Mower Mission. Their advancement to Diamond follows Laura and Dom's previous accomplishment of reaching the 10-Star rank-the highest attainable level prior to Sisel's expansion of the Sisel compensation model .

The Diamond Class includes five new ranks designed to reward growth, leadership, and long-term performance. Qualifying for Diamond requires meeting elevated standards in personal volume (PV), qualifying downline volume (QDV), and leadership development. Distributors at this level also gain access to expanded commissions, leadership bonuses, and recognition for their sustained success.

Laura and Dom have embraced every facet of the Sisel lifestyle-from promoting health and wellness to building a thriving, values-driven community. Their leadership style is hands-on and heart-centered, prioritizing mentorship, team development, and lasting relationships.

"Congratulations, Laura and Dom, on this well-deserved recognition. Your legacy is one of vision, impact, and enduring success-and we can't wait to see what you accomplish next." Said Tom Mower Jr., Sisel's CEO and Co-Founder.

As the first to enter the Diamond Class, Laura and Dom Baccini continue to inspire a new generation of Sisel leaders to pursue excellence, build meaningful connections, and realize the full potential of the Sisel compensation model.

About Sisel International

Co-founded by Tom Mower Sr . and led by CEO Thomas Mower Jr., Sisel International is committed to producing powerful, science-backed health and wellness products formulated without harmful ingredients. Through its innovative product lines and business opportunity, Sisel empowers individuals to build a better life for themselves and their families.

