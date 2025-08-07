Digital Learning Responsible For 32.5% Improvement In English Language Proficiency

Results from state-run exams show significant uptick in efficiencies in language learning

LONDON, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Efekta Education Group launches new data demonstrating a 32.5% improvement in English language learning, after its successful rollout programme of its digital learning platform across Latin America - highlighting huge improvements in learning.

Efekta collated findings from state-run exams in Brazil, comparing English language skills of students from traditional classrooms, with classrooms leveraging digital learning solutions to improve English proficiency. Findings demonstrate a significant uptick in English language learning from those who embraced digital learning – demonstrating a shift in language learning efficiency.

One government-run test in the Brazilian state of Paraná, Prova Paraná , involved 750,000 students and saw a 32.5% improvement on the state's standardised English test, after just two years using the platform. Throughout the rollout, Efekta also noted enhanced classroom engagement, with 95% of students and teachers actively participating in their learning and teaching activities through the platform. Nothing on this range of impact has been seen or measured before; transforming student outcomes at scale.

Currently, the programme involves the use of the Efekta learning platform by both students and teachers – empowering both at the same time. The tool, which includes videos, audios and other digital resources, has prompted a change in schools' teaching structures by turning classes into a "flipped classroom model", where students learn foundational content outside the setting of a traditional classroom, and use in-person class time for deeper engagement with peers and teachers.

Building upon the success of the programme, Efekta Education Group recently announced the roll out of an AI teaching assistant tool trial to up to four million children in Latin America. This will be the world's biggest AI tutor trial to-date.

Stephen Hodges, CEO of Efekta , said: "We are thrilled to observe new findings that show that digital learning is responsible for increased English proficiency. We can only expect this to go further as AI language learning tools continue to be included in our platform and will be developed even further. The classroom environment is changing at pace, and through personalised tutoring, students and teachers are not only able to accelerate language learning but can better understand the wider world."

Efekta Education Group has already helped more than 24 million learners worldwide-from middle- and high-school students to university students and corporate employees. This approach has made Efekta the language learning platform of choice for global multinationals such as McDonald's, Amazon and Nike.

About Efekta Education Group

Efekta Education Group is an innovative EdTech company focused on improving educational outcomes at scale - helping students learn faster and go further by making personal tutoring affordable and accessible.

We supercharge both teachers and students with our AI-powered curriculum, AI personal tutor for Students, and Classroom AI tools for Teachers. Our technology is based on data and experience from the world's largest online English school and 60 years of leadership in the field of immersive education. Our immersive AI adapts in real-time to each learner's needs.

To date, Efekta's technology has taught English to over 24 million people and is currently used by over four million active students, 25,000 teachers, 3,000 corporate clients, and several governments worldwide.

Efekta is an EF (Education First) company. EF is the world's largest private education company.

Efekta – Powering the next generation of education.

SOURCE Efekta Education Group

