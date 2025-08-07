Meters Music Joins Forces With Tampa Bay Buccaneers As An Official Audio Partner For 2025-26 Season

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As an Official Audio Partner of the Buccaneers, Meters is granted the use of team marks, branding and signage at Raymond James Stadium, banner ads on the team's website and mobile app, email bulletins and social media posts, plus exclusive branding of the popular DJ booth during home games and other events. The partnership kicks off Aug. 9 at the Buccaneers' first preseason game versus the Tennessee Titans.

"We're excited to team up with Meters Music, a locally based brand that's quickly made its mark in the commercial Hi-Fi audio space," said Buccaneers Chief Commercial Officer Atul Khosla. "Music is a key part of the gameday atmosphere at Raymond James Stadium, and this partnership showcases Meters' exceptional lineup of high-end audio products - where vintage design meets cutting-edge technology."

Known for headphones featuring a signature retro design with analog VU meters embedded in the headset, the brand has deep roots in legendary British sound engineering. Meters cites some of music's top names among a portfolio of professional users that includes Stevie Wonder, Jimmy Page (Led Zeppelin), Slash, Kirk Hammett and Rob Trujillo (Metallica), Zak Starkey (The Who), Chris Robinson (The Black Crowes) and Johnny Depp, among others.

Meters Music is owned by Tampa-based ERA Music Brands . ERA founder and CEO Evan Rubinson, who serves as CEO of Meters, and a co-owner of Dean Guitars, Luna Guitars and drum Percussion, says the partnership with the Bucs follows a strategic plan for the brand. It is the second professional sports sponsorship activated this year by Meters, following an announcement in March with the Las Vegas Lights FC of the United Soccer League.

"Meters is more than just a music industry brand," said Rubinson. "By connecting with Tampa Bay Bucs fans, we look forward to further integrating a lifestyle approach to reach a much wider audience of athletes, celebrities and music enthusiasts who share our passion for high-fidelity audio and an iconic design aesthetic."

Meters' flagship products – the OV-1-B headphones and LINX earbuds – each deliver rich, warm sound, and feature a patented, built-in VU meter, with the OV-1-B boasting active noise cancelation and 20 hours of continuous battery life for all-day use. A Qualcomm® aptXTM HD audio chip ensures these Bluetooth-enabled devices deliver a high definition, studio-quality audio experience. The Meters Connect app facilitates a 5-band EQ with color VU meter customization to fit your mood and style.

About Meters Music

Born out of a passion for music and high-end audio, Meters Music was established in 2017 by UK-based sound engineers. Embodying an audiophile-based mandate for top-tier sound, Meters found success on a global scale, working with some of the most exclusive names in music and entertainment. The brand's patented headphone technology and signature VU meter are regarded as iconic milestones of audio innovation and a commitment to the philosophy that sound and aesthetic design should seamlessly coexist and be unique to every individual user. For more information, visit com .

About the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter their 50th Season as members of the National Football League and compete in the National Football Conference's South Division. The franchise will celebrate iconic moments of the past and present throughout 2025. They were purchased by the late Malcolm Glazer in 1995 and are currently owned by the Glazer Family. Established in 1976, the Buccaneers have totaled 10 division championships, two conference championships and two Super Bowl Championships, including Super Bowl LV that was played on their home field at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers are also very active in the community, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation and the Glazer Vision Foundation. For more information, visit .

Meters Music