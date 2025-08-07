Food Safety Deptt Seizes Unsafe Meat Products, Seals Multiple Premises

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- In strict pursuance to the directions issued by the Secretary, Health & Medical Education Department, and under the ongoing crackdown on non-compliant Food Business Operators (FBOs), Department of Food Safety, under the supervision of the Commissioner, Food & Drugs Administration J&K, has intensified enforcement activities across various districts of the Kashmir Valley.

During the past two days, the department conducted a series of surprise inspections and raids in multiple locations. Notably, in the Safakadal and Parimpora areas of district Srinagar, enforcement teams seized 2,500 kababs found to be processed using frozen meat containing unpermitted food colour. These adulterated kebabs were destroyed on the spot and safely disposed-off to prevent any risk to public health.

Additionally, 150 kilograms of meatballs (Gushtaba) were also seized during the operations. Legal food samples of the seized products were collected by Food Safety Officers for detailed analysis and further legal action.

In a separate incident in the Nagbal area of district Ganderbal, approximately 250 kilograms of locally procured meat were destroyed due to visible signs of deterioration caused by improper handling and storage conditions.

The crackdown has evoked strong reactions from defaulting FBOs, some of whom have resorted to illegally dumping unsafe food items at abandoned sites. Two such incidents were recently recorded in Kakapora (district Pulwama) and Khandey Colony, Nawgam (district Srinagar).

Moreover, action was taken against two FBOs in district Ganderbal for unhygienic food storage practices. Their premises have been sealed as per law.

Food Safety department has reiterated its zero-tolerance policy towards violations of food safety norms and warned that strict legal action will be initiated against any FBOs found guilty of non-compliance.

All stakeholders, especially those dealing in high-risk food items, are once again advised to strictly adhere to the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, including mandatory labeling requirements and hygiene protocols.

Food Safety department remains steadfast in its mission to safeguard public health and ensure the availability of safe and wholesome food to consumers, who invest a substantial portion of their income in food.

Meanwhile, consumers are encouraged to stay vigilant and report any food safety concerns or violations by calling the department's toll-free helpline: 104.