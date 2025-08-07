Tempramed Partners With The Diabetes Education & Camping Association Of The USA (DECA), Supporting Safe Insulin Storage For Children At Diabetes Camps Across The United States

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Sammamish, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2025) - TempraMed Ltd. ("TempraMed" or the "Company"), a medical technology innovator transforming how temperature-sensitive medications are stored and managed, is proud to announce a new partnership with theby providingdevices to diabetes camps across the United States. As part of this partnership, TempraMed is providing these critical temperature-sensitive storage devices to support children and teens living with type 1 diabetes, ensuring their insulin remains safe and effective during camp activities, regardless of weather or outdoor conditions.

The VIVI Cap, a reusable, power-free temperature shield for insulin pens, is designed to protect insulin from extreme heat or cold-making it an ideal solution for active campers spending extended time outdoors. This partnership aligns with TempraMed's mission to empower people with diabetes to live full, spontaneous lives without compromising their health or safety.

"Diabetes camp is a powerful experience that helps children build skills to manage their condition, gain confidence and independence, and find social support that lasts a lifetime," said Lisa Gier, Executive Director of DECA . "Through this new partnership, all DECA member camps will now have access to TempraMed's VIVI Cap devices. We are thrilled to welcome TempraMed to the diabetes camping community and are grateful for their support."

"We are honored to partner with DECA and contribute to the safety and wellbeing of children at diabetes camps this summer," said Ron Nagar , CEO of TempraMed . "At TempraMed, we believe that diabetes should never get in the way of living fully-and that includes summer camp. With the VIVI Cap, campers, caregivers, and staff can feel confident that insulin is protected throughout the day."

Through this partnership, tens of thousands of children attending DECA-affiliated camps will have access to VIVI Cap devices, helping reduce the risk of insulin degradation due to environmental exposure. The initiative also raises awareness about the importance of temperature protection in maintaining insulin efficacy, particularly in high-temperature settings where refrigeration or controlled storage may not be readily available.

About DECA

The Diabetes Education & Camping Association (DECA) strengthens the global diabetes camp community through connection, education and innovation. Your local diabetes camp would love to connect with you! Find your local camp here: .

About TempraMed

TempraMed is a leading medical device technology company transforming medication management for individuals with chronic conditions. TempraMed has developed patented, FDA-registered, space-grade thermal insulation devices that work 24/7 without batteries or external power. With a proven product line including VIVI Cap and VIVI Epi, and a smart technology platform on the horizon, TempraMed enables patients and healthcare providers to confidently manage temperature-sensitive medications anywhere, anytime. TempraMed ensures medication potency, enables precise tracking, and facilitates information sharing between patients, caregivers, and healthcare providers. Committed to improving patient outcomes, TempraMed bridges the gap between medical device engineering and digital health innovation. The company provides intuitive solutions that help patients with chronic conditions live more confidently. For more information, visit .