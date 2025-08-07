Optimumbank Holdings, Inc. Financial Performance For The Second Quarter Of 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fort Lauderdale, FL, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: OPHC) (the“Company”) is a one-bank holding company and owns 100% of OptimumBank (the“Bank”). The Company is pleased to announce net earnings of $3.60 million, or $0.31 per basic share, and $0.29 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025. This compares to net income of $3.87 million, or $0.33 per basic share, and $0.32 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025, and $3.50 million net earnings, or $0.36 per basic share, and $0.34 per diluted share, for the comparable quarter last year. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, net earnings was $7.47 million, or $0.64 per basic share, and $0.61 per diluted share, compared to net earnings of $5.87 million, or $0.68 per basic share, and $0.66 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The increase of $1.6 million in earnings for the six-month ended June 30, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024, was primarily driven by a $3.18 million improvement in net interest income and $0.63 million in noninterest income, partially offset by an increase in noninterest expenses and income taxes. The decline in diluted earnings per share is the result of the average increase in both common and preferred shares by 3,351,368 shares. The Company has demonstrated continued progress during the second quarter of 2025. Total deposits grew by $25.93 million from March 31, 2025, reaching $878.87 million at June 30, 2025, reflecting an annualized growth rate of approximately 12.16%. This also represents a growth of $116.22 million in total deposits since the second quarter of 2024. The gross loan portfolio decreased by $15.68 million during the second quarter of 2025 to $784.56 million. Highlights for the Second Quarter of 2025

● Net earnings of $3.60 million, or $0.31 per basic share, and $0.29 diluted earnings per share (“diluted EPS”). ● Return on Average Assets (ROAA) was 1.48% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 1.62% for the first quarter of 2025. ● Net interest margin was 4.32%, reflecting an increase from 4.06% for the first quarter of 2025. ● Total assets grew by $21.66 million to $999.13 million from March 31, 2025, an annualized increase of approximately 8.86%. ● Total deposits grew by $25.93 million to $878.87 million from March 31, 2025, representing an annualized increase of approximately 12.16%. ● Gross loans decreased by $15.68 million during the quarter. ● Total stockholders' equity increased by $3.35 million to $111.35 million as of June 30, 2025, up from $108 million as of March 31, 2025, reflecting continued earnings retention.



“We are proud to report strong and resilient performance during the second quarter of 2025,” said Moishe Gubin, Chairman of the Board.“While industry headwinds continue, our team at OptimumBank delivered meaningful core earnings through disciplined deposit pricing, targeted growth in consumer and multi-family lending, and improved operating leverage. Although overall loan balances declined this quarter due to the payoff of older, lower-yielding loans, we remain well positioned to redeploy capital into higher-return opportunities. Our results demonstrate our ability to manage a growing asset base while maintaining solid credit quality and capital strength.”

Net interest income increased to $10.24 million, up $0.8 million from the first quarter of 2025 and $1.50 million from the second quarter of 2024, supported by higher yields on loans and other earning assets and lower costs on interest-bearing liabilities. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities improved to 3.49%, down from 3.59% in the first quarter, while interest-earning asset yields expanded to 6.57%. The Company's net interest margin rose to 4.32%, a reflection of disciplined deposit pricing strategy and balance sheet optimization.

Noninterest income grew to $1.83 million, a quarterly increase of $0.6 million, driven by increases in gains on sales of government guaranteed loans and loan prepayment fees. Noninterest expenses increased to $6.18 million, primarily due to higher staffing and infrastructure investments supporting long-term scalability. The Company maintained an efficiency ratio of 51.18%, consistent with prudent cost management amid balance sheet expansion.

Credit loss expense increased to $1.04 million, largely due to a specific reserve booked on an individual commercial loan. Gross charge-offs remained modest at $72,000, while recoveries totaled $97,000, resulting in net recoveries of $25,000, reflecting a well-managed and granular loan portfolio. The allowance for credit losses stood at $9.34 million as of June 30, 2025, or 1.19% of total loans.

Loan portfolio dynamics were mixed in the second quarter of 2025. Gross loans decreased by $15.68 million, primarily due to the payoff of several loans and the resolution of a $5.60 million nonperforming loan. Consumer and multi-family segments continued to expand, growing by $7.99 million and $4.71 million, respectively. These gains were offset by a $19.21 million decline in land and construction loans and a $5.04 million decline in residential real estate loans, consistent with the stabilization of and migration of construction to permanent loans status and other evolving market conditions. This shift provides an opportunity to redeploy capital into potentially higher-yielding segments of the portfolio.

On the funding side, total deposits increased by $25.93 million to $878.87 million from the first quarter of 2025, while core noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased to $259.82 million. The Company also significantly reduced its average borrowings from $32.22 million in the first quarter to $2.22 million in the second quarter, reinforcing its emphasis on core funding and balance sheet strength.

Capital levels remain strong, with a Tier 1 Capital to Total Assets of 11.89%, well above regulatory minimums. The Company remains well positioned to support continued growth and earnings momentum through the remainder of 2025.

The Company's outlook remains constructive. The Company continues to invest in technology, talent, and targeted growth strategies that reinforce its position as one of the most dynamic and rapidly growing community banks in South Florida. We remain grateful for the trust and partnership of our shareholders, customers, and employees.

The following table presents the Company's quarterly trends of the consolidated financial highlights (unaudited) for the periods presented:

Quarterly Trends 2Q25 change vs 2Q25 1Q25 4Q24 3Q24 2Q24 1Q25 2Q24 Selected Balance Sheet Data Total assets $ 999,127 $ 977,468 $ 932,933 $ 945,192 $ 899,778 $ 21,659 $ 99,349 Total gross loans 784,564 800,244 804,240 778,058 761,072 (15,680 ) 23,492 Total deposits 878,865 852,934 772,195 806,506 762,646 25,931 116,219 Earnings Highlights Net earnings $ 3,602 $ 3,870 $ 3,949 $ 3,302 $ 3,496 $ (268 ) $ 106 Diluted earnings per share (EPS) $ 0.29 $ 0.32 $ 0.36 $ 0.32 $ 0.34 $ (0.03 ) $ (0.05 ) Net interest income $ 10,242 $ 9,426 $ 9,235 $ 8,962 $ 8,742 $ 816 $ 1,500 Performance Ratios Net interest margin 4.32 % 4.06 % 4.19 % 3.96 % 3.79 % 0.26 % 0.53 % Net interest spread 3.08 % 2.87 % 2.90 % 2.61 % 2.52 % 0.21 % 0.56 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 3.49 % 3.59 % 4.02 % 4.17 % 4.06 % (0.10 )% (0.57 )% Efficiency ratio 51.18 % 52.79 % 42.53 % 52.45 % 51.13 % (1.61 )% 0.05 % Loan-to-deposit ratio 88.13 % 92.77 % 102.95 % 95.34 % 98.59 % (4.64 )% (10.46 )% Return on (annualized) Average assets (ROAA) 1.48 % 1.62 % 1.62 % 1.42 % 1.48 % (0.14 )% 0.00 % Average equity (ROAE) 13.10 % 14.66 % 16.19 % 14.74 % 16.65 % (1.56 )% (3.55 )% Average tangible assets (ROTA) 1.48 % 1.62 % 1.62 % 1.42 % 1.48 % (0.14 )% 0.00 % Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) $ 5,895 $ 5,031 $ 5,921 $ 4,792 $ 4,859 $ 864 $ 1,036 Other Operating Measures Common shares outstanding 11,751,082 11,751,082 11,636,092 10,006,960 9,677,431 - 2,073,651 Non-diluted tangible book value per share $ 9.48 $ 9.19 $ 8.87 $ 9.26 $ 8.99 $ 0.28 $ 0.49 Fully diluted shares outstanding 23,390,612 23,390,612 23,275,622 21,646,490 21,316,961 - 2,073,651 Fully diluted tangible book value per share $ 4.76 $ 4.62 $ 4.43 $ 4.28 $ 4.08 $ 0.14 $ 0.68 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 11.14 % 11.05 % 11.06 % 9.81 % 9.67 % 0.09 % 1.47 % Tier 1 Capital to total assets 11.89 % 11.71 % 10.91 % 10.38 % 9.68 % 0.18 % 2.21 %



Financial Results

Statement of Earnings

Net earnings was $3.60 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to net earnings of $3.87 million for the first quarter of 2025, and $3.50 million for the second quarter of 2024. The decrease from the first quarter of 2025 was primarily due to a credit loss expense of $1.04 million, compared to a reversal of $0.2 million in the first quarter. Compared to the second quarter of 2024, net earnings increased by approximately $0.1 million.

Total interest income was $15.59 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $15.01 million in the first quarter of 2025 and $15.19 million in the second quarter of 2024. The sequential increase was driven by both a $6.33 million rise in average loan balances and a higher loan yield, which increased from 6.83% to 6.99% and higher average balances in interest-earning deposits with banks. Compared to the second quarter of 2024, the increase was primarily due to a $49.45 million increase in average loan balances and a rise in loan yield from 6.87% to 6.99%.

The following table depicts the components of interest income for the quarterly periods presented:

Quarterly Trends 2Q25 change vs 2Q25 1Q25 4Q24 3Q24 2Q24 1Q25 2Q24 Interest income Loans $ 14,026 $ 13,601 $ 13,679 $ 13,588 $ 12,948 $ 425 $ 1,078 Debt securities 158 160 154 163 165 (2 ) (7 ) Other 1,404 1,246 1,809 1,583 2,075 158 (671 ) Total interest income $ 15,588 $ 15,007 $ 15,642 $ 15,334 $ 15,188 $ 581 $ 400



Interest expense totaled $5.35 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $5.58 million for the first quarter of 2025 and $6.45 million for the second quarter of 2024. Compared to the first quarter of 2025, the decrease in interest expense was primarily attributable to a 10 basis points decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities, from 3.59% to 3.49%, largely driven by the continued in the cost of time deposits due to repricing and the repayment of borrowings, which declined from $32.22 million in average balance in the first quarter of 2025 to just $2.22 million in the second quarter of 2025. Compared to the second quarter of 2024, the decrease in interest expense was substantial, primarily due to a 57 basis points decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities, from 4.06% to 3.49% and a significant reduction in average borrowings outstanding. This reduction in funding costs in conjunction with the growth in total deposits and reflects disciplined deposit pricing and management of funding sources.

Net interest income was $10.24 million in the second quarter of 2025, up from $9.43 million in the first quarter of 2025 and $8.74 million in the second quarter of 2024. The quarter-over-quarter increase was driven by higher yields on earning assets, particularly loans, where average yields improved by 11 basis points, as well as growth in the average loan portfolio. A modest decrease in funding costs also contributed to the improvement. On a year-over-year basis, the increase in net interest income was primarily attributable to a $69.81 million rise in average loan balances and a 12 basis points increase in loan yields, further supported by lower funding costs.

Net interest margin expanded to 4.32% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 4.06% and 3.79% for the first and second quarters of 2025 and 2024, respectively. Compared to the first quarter of 2025, net interest margin increased by 26 basis points, principally driven by improved yields on interest-earning assets (up from 6.46% to 6.57%) combined with decrease in interest-bearing liabilities cost (down from 3.59% to 3.49%). Compared to the second quarter of 2024, net interest margin expanded by 53 basis points, primarily attributable to a significant decrease in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities and an increase in total earning assets yields.

The cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 3.49% in the second quarter of 2025, down from 3.59% in the first quarter of 2025 and down from 4.06% in the second quarter of 2024. The decrease from the first quarter of 2025 was primarily due to continued repricing in the time deposit portfolio, coupled with a notable reduction in borrowings outstanding during the quarter. Compared to the same quarter last year, the cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased substantially by 57 basis points. This improvement in funding costs reflects effective balance sheet management, including disciplined deposit pricing and a reduced reliance on higher-cost borrowings, allowing the Company to optimize its funding mix amidst ongoing competitive pressures and industry-wide shifts in deposit behavior.

Credit loss expense (reversal) was $1.04 million during the second quarter of 2025, compared to a reversal of $0.2 million in the first quarter of 2025, and an expense of $0.2 million for the second quarter of 2024. The increase in credit loss expense from the first quarter was primarily attributable to estimated collectability on a loan individually analyzed. Gross charge-offs remained modest at $72,000, while recoveries totaled $97,000, resulting in net recoveries of $25,000 during the second quarter of 2025. The Company's allowance for credit losses stood at $9.34 million, or 1.19% of total loans, as of June 30, 2025.

Noninterest income totaled $1.83 million for the second quarter of 2025, up from $1.23 million in the prior quarter and $1.20 million in the second quarter of 2024. The quarter-over-quarter increase of $0.6 million was primarily driven by growth in other income, which increased by $0.5 million to $0.7 million. This increase is primarily attributed to higher gains on sales of government guaranteed loans and loan prepayment fees. Compared to the same quarter last year, the $0.63 million increase in noninterest income was largely due to higher gains on sales of government guaranteed loans, higher service charges and fee-based revenue, supported by expanded deposit relationships and increased transaction volumes.

Noninterest expenses totaled $6.18 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $5.63 million in the first quarter of 2025 and $5.08 million in the second quarter of 2024. The quarter-over-quarter increase of $0.55 million was primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits, which increased by $0.36 million to $3.74 million from $3.38 million in the prior quarter, reflecting staff growth and seasonal compensation. Compared to the second quarter of 2024, the increase of $1.10 million was driven by the same staffing-related trends, as well as increases in occupancy, data processing, and other operating expenses, as the Company continued investing in infrastructure and growth initiatives.

The following table depicts the components of noninterest expenses for the quarterly periods presented:

Quarterly Trends 2Q25 change vs 2Q25 1Q25 4Q24 3Q24 2Q24 1Q25 2Q24 Noninterest expenses Salaries and employee benefits $ 3,738 $ 3,381 $ 2,145 $ 3,078 $ 3,031 $ 357 $ 707 Professional fees 275 247 374 266 238 28 37 Occupancy and equipment 294 282 243 234 202 12 92 Data processing 625 533 570 574 575 92 50 Regulatory assessment 202 198 204 241 231 4 (29 ) Other 1,047 985 846 892 807 62 240 Total noninterest expenses $ 6,181 $ 5,626 $ 4,382 $ 5,285 $ 5,084 $ 555 $ 1,097



Income tax expense was $1.25 million for the second quarter of 2025, down slightly from $1.33 million in the first quarter of 2025 and $1.17 million in the second quarter of 2024. The effective tax rate for the quarter was 25.8%, compared to 25.5% in the prior quarter and 25.0% from the prior year comparative quarter. The slight increase in the effective tax rate was attributable to shifts in the mix of taxable income and fewer discrete tax benefits during the quarter.

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $999.13 million as of June 30, 2025, increasing from $977.47 million at March 31, 2025, and up from $899.78 million at June 30, 2024. The quarter-over-quarter growth of $21.66 million was primarily attributable to a $43.01 million rise in interest-bearing deposits with banks. This increase was partially offset by a decrease in cash and due from banks, and a $16.68 million decline in net loans.

Cash and cash equivalents at June 30, 2025, was $181.75 million, up significantly from $143.46 million at March 31, 2025, and up from $104.06 million at June 30, 2024. The increase was primarily driven by the growth in interest-bearing deposits with banks.

Investment securities (debt securities available for sale and held-to-maturity) at June 30, 2025, were $22.64 million, compared to $23.31 million at March 31, 2025, and $23.86 million at June 30, 2024. Compared to March 31, 2025, investment securities decreased by $0.67 million, and compared to June 30, 2024, decreased by $1.22 million. No sales of debt securities were reported during these periods.

Total gross loans at June 30, 2025, were $784.56 million, a decrease from $800.24 million at March 31, 2025, but up from $761.07 million at June 30, 2024. Gross loans decreased during the quarter due to larger pay off experience in the quarter and the resolution of a $5.6 million nonperforming loan. Compared to June 30, 2024, the gross loan portfolio increased by $23.49 million, reflecting growth over the past year.

The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) was $9.34 million as of June 30, 2025, representing 1.19% of total loans, increasing from 1.03% at March 31, 2025, and up from $8.27 million and $8.21 million at March 31, 2025, and June 30, 2024, respectively. The quarter-over-quarter increase of $1.07 million was primarily driven by a credit loss expense of $1.04 million during the second quarter of 2025, reflecting estimated collectability on a loan individually analyzed and updates to forward-looking loss assumptions. The increase was further supported by net recoveries of $25,000, as gross charge-offs remained modest at $72,000 and recoveries totaled $97,000. The ACL ratio reflects continued credit discipline and a well-diversified loan portfolio.

The following table presents the components of the ACL as of the dates indicated:

June 30, 2025 change vs June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, June 30, 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 2025 2024 Beginning balance $ 8,270 $ 8,660 $ 8,337 $ 8,208 $ 8,281 $ (390 ) $ (11 ) Credit loss expense (reversal) - funded 1,043 (144 ) 569 409 263 1,187 780 Charge-offs (72 ) (325 ) (336 ) (366 ) (440 ) 253 368 Recoveries 97 79 90 86 104 18 (7 ) Ending balance $ 9,338 $ 8,270 $ 8,660 $ 8,337 $ 8,208 $ 1,068 $ 1,130



Nonaccrual loans totaled $3.22 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $7.51 million at March 31, 2025, and $2.78 million at June 30, 2024. The decrease from the prior quarter was primarily due to the resolution of a nonaccrual land and construction loan. There were no loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest as of June 30, 2025. Additionally, the Company did not report any modified loans to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty during the second quarter of 2025.

Nonperforming assets (NPA) reflected strong asset quality at June 30, 2025. Nonaccrual loans, a key component of NPA, decreased to $3.22 million from $7.58 million at December 31, 2024. Furthermore, the Company reported no real estate owned (OREO) outstanding.

Total deposits at June 30, 2025, were $878.87 million, an increase from $852.93 million at March 31, 2025, and from $762.65 million at June 30, 2024. The increase from March 31, 2025, was attributable to increases in noninterest-bearing demand deposits and savings, NOW and money-market deposits, partially offset by a decrease in time deposits. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits notably rose from $235.78 million to $259.82 million. Noninterest-bearing deposits accounted for 29.56% of total deposits at June 30, 2025, compared to 27.64% at March 31, 2025 and 30.28% at June 30, 2024. The Company continues to maintain a diverse and stable funding base.

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (AOCL) was $(5.41) million at June 30, 2025. This compares to $(5.15) million at March 31, 2025, and $(5.45) million at June 30, 2024. The unrealized loss in AOCL widened by $(0.26) million quarter-over-quarter, primarily due to adverse movements in long-term interest rates impacting the fair value of available-for-sale securities, as the Company recorded an unrealized loss of $(0.34 million) on these securities during the period. Year-over-year, AOCL slightly narrowed by $0.04 million, reflecting the net impact of fair value changes over the trailing twelve months. All AOCL amounts represent unrealized losses and have no impact on reported earnings.

Shareholders' equity was $111.35 million as of June 30, 2025, compared to $108.00 million as of March 31, 2025, and $86.97 million as of June 30, 2024. The quarter increase was principally attributable to second quarter net earnings of $3.60 million, partially offset by an increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss and a slight decrease in additional paid-in capital.

Tangible book value per share at June 30, 2025, was $9.48, up from $9.19 at March 31, 2025, and $8.99 at June 30, 2024. This non-diluted measure is based on common shares outstanding, which were 11,751,082 at June 30, 2025 (unchanged from March 31, 2025, and up from 9,677,431 at June 30, 2024).

However, while GAAP accounting generally presents book value based on common shares outstanding, the Company believes a more comprehensive measure of shareholder value, particularly given its capital structure, is on a fully diluted basis. This is because its preferred shares convert without accumulating a coupon, essentially acting as nonvoting common equity.

On a fully diluted basis, tangible book value per share was $4.76 at June 30, 2025, up from $4.62 at March 31, 2025, and $4.08 at June 30, 2024. This is based on fully diluted shares outstanding of 23,390,612 at June 30, 2025 (unchanged from March 31, 2025, and up from 21,316,961 at June 30, 2024).

The increase in both non-diluted and fully diluted tangible book value per share reflects strong quarterly earnings performance and overall capital strength. The Bank remains well capitalized with a Tier 1 Capital to Total Assets ratio of 11.89%, which is well above regulatory minimums.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements made in this report which are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements within the meaning of, and subject to the protection of, the federal securities laws. Forward looking statements include, among others, statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, targets, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions and future performance and involve known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control and which may our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements made in this report. You can identify forward-looking statements through our use of words such as“believes,”“anticipates,”“expects,”“may,”“will,”“assumes,”“should,”“predicts,”“could,”“should,”“would,”“intends,”“targets,”“estimates,”“projects,”“plans,”“potential” and other similar words and expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, we caution you not to place undue reliance on such statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any of our forward-looking statements for events or circumstances that arise after the statement is made, except as otherwise may be required by law.

Investor Relations & Corporate Relations

Contact: Seth Denison

Telephone: (305) 401-4140

Email: ...

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheet

(Dollars in thousands)

June 30, 2025 change vs June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, June 30, 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 2025 2024 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 8,833 $ 13,542 $ 13,982 $ 15,357 $ 11,923 $ (4,709 ) $ (3,090 ) Interest-bearing deposits with banks 172,921 129,914 79,648 116,242 92,133 43,007 80,788 Total cash and cash equivalents 181,754 143,456 93,630 131,599 104,056 38,298 77,698 Debt securities available for sale 22,378 23,043 22,773 24,495 23,540 (665 ) (1,162 ) Debt securities held-to-maturity 260 269 281 300 315 (9 ) (55 ) Loans, net of allowance for credit losses 774,548 791,232 794,985 768,914 751,903 (16,684 ) 22,645 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 658 1,128 2,929 2,454 2,691 (470 ) (2,033 ) Premises and equipment, net 2,426 2,249 2,062 1,938 1,877 177 549 Right-of-use lease assets 2,552 2,647 2,679 1,950 2,021 (95 ) 531 Accrued interest receivable 3,138 3,287 3,348 3,147 2,994 (149 ) 144 Deferred tax asset 3,135 2,777 3,001 2,788 3,024 358 111 Other assets 8,278 7,380 7,245 7,607 7,357 898 921 Total assets $ 999,127 $ 977,468 $ 932,933 $ 945,192 $ 899,778 $ 21,659 $ 99,349 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 259,816 $ 235,779 $ 211,900 $ 202,373 $ 230,947 $ 24,037 $ 28,869 Savings, NOW and money-market deposits 300,907 289,768 278,355 318,402 300,378 11,139 529 Time deposits 318,142 327,387 281,940 285,731 231,321 (9,245 ) 86,821 Total deposits 878,865 852,934 772,195 806,506 762,646 25,931 116,219 Federal Home Loan Bank advances - 10,000 50,000 40,000 45,000 (10,000 ) (45,000 ) Operating lease liabilities 2,661 2,746 2,774 2,056 2,122 (85 ) 539 Other liabilities 6,253 3,785 4,780 3,935 3,039 2,468 3,214 Total liabilities 887,779 869,465 829,749 852,497 812,807 18,314 74,972 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock Series B Convertible Preferred - - - - - - - Series C Convertible Preferred - - - - - - - Common stock 118 118 116 99 96 - 22 Additional paid-in capital 112,010 112,015 111,485 103,878 102,424 (5 ) 9,586 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 4,625 1,023 (2,847 ) (6,796 ) (10,098 ) 3,602 14,723 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,405 ) (5,153 ) (5,570 ) (4,486 ) (5,451 ) (252 ) 46 Total stockholders' equity 111,348 108,003 103,184 92,695 86,971 3,345 24,377 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 999,127 $ 977,468 $ 932,933 $ 945,192 $ 899,778 $ 21,659 $ 99,349



OptimumBank Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Earnings - Quarterly

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Quarterly Trends 2Q25 change vs 2Q25 1Q25 4Q24 3Q24 2Q24 1Q25 2Q24 Interest income Loans $ 14,026 $ 13,601 $ 13,679 $ 13,588 $ 12,948 $ 425 $ 1,078 Debt securities 158 160 154 163 165 (2 ) (7 ) Other 1,404 1,246 1,809 1,583 2,075 158 (671 ) Total interest income 15,588 15,007 15,642 15,334 15,188 581 400 Interest expense Deposits 5,322 5,278 6,005 5,962 5,919 44 (597 ) Borrowings 24 303 402 410 527 (279 ) (503 ) Total interest expense 5,346 5,581 6,407 6,372 6,446 (235 ) (1,100 ) Net interest income 10,242 9,426 9,235 8,962 8,742 816 1,500 Credit loss expense (reversal) 1,040 (165 ) 613 357 195 1,205 845 Net interest income after credit loss expense (reversal) 9,202 9,591 8,622 8,605 8,547 2,021 2,345 Noninterest income Service charges and fees 1,099 1,038 958 990 864 61 235 Other 735 193 110 125 337 542 398 Total noninterest income 1,834 1,231 1,068 1,115 1,201 603 633 Noninterest expenses Salaries and employee benefits 3,738 3,381 2,145 3,078 3,031 357 707 Professional fees 275 247 374 266 238 28 37 Occupancy and equipment 294 282 243 234 202 12 92 Data processing 625 533 570 574 575 92 50 Regulatory assessment 202 198 204 241 231 4 (29 ) Other 1,047 985 846 892 807 62 240 Total noninterest expenses 6,181 5,626 4,382 5,285 5,084 555 1,097 Net earnings before income taxes 4,855 5,196 5,308 4,435 4,664 (341 ) 191 Income taxes 1,253 1,326 1,359 1,133 1,168 (73 ) 85 Net earnings $ 3,602 $ 3,870 $ 3,949 $ 3,302 $ 3,496 $ (268 ) $ 106 Net earnings per share - Basic $ 0.31 $ 0.33 $ 0.38 $ 0.34 $ 0.36 $ (0.02 ) $ (0.05 ) Net earnings per share - Diluted $ 0.29 $ 0.32 $ 0.36 $ 0.32 $ 0.34 $ (0.03 ) $ (0.05 )



OptimumBank Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Earnings - Year-to-Date

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 Change Interest income Loans $ 27,627 $ 24,784 $ 2,843 Debt securities 318 336 (18 ) Other 2,650 3,534 (884 ) Total interest income 30,595 28,654 1,941 Interest expense Deposits 10,600 10,997 (397 ) Borrowings 327 1,164 (837 ) Total interest expense 10,927 12,161 (1,234 ) Net interest income 19,668 16,493 3,175 Credit loss expense 875 1,253 (378 ) Net interest income after credit loss expense 18,793 15,240 3,553 Noninterest income Service charges and fees 2,137 1,832 305 Other 928 608 320 Total noninterest income 3,065 2,440 625 Noninterest expenses Salaries and employee benefits 7,119 5,879 1,240 Professional fees 522 433 89 Occupancy and equipment 576 408 168 Data processing 1,158 1,129 29 Regulatory assessment 400 352 48 Other 2,032 1,591 441 Total noninterest expenses 11,807 9,792 2,015 Net earnings before income taxes 10,051 7,888 2,163 Income taxes 2,579 2,015 564 Net earnings $ 7,472 $ 5,873 $ 1,599 Net earnings per share - Basic $ 0.64 $ 0.68 $ (0.04 ) Net earnings per share - Diluted $ 0.61 $ 0.66 $ (0.05 )



OptimumBank Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Average Balances, Interest Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates (QTD)

(Dollars in thousands, except average yields/rates)

2Q25 1Q25 2Q24 Interest Average Interest Average Interest Average Average and Yield/ Average and Yield/ Average and Yield/ Balance Dividends Rate ( 5) Balance Dividends Rate ( 5) Balance Dividends Rate ( 5) Interest-earning assets Loans $ 803,171 $ 14,026 6.99 % $ 796,846 $ 13,601 6.83 % $ 753,726 $ 12,948 6.87 % Securities 22,684 158 2.79 % 22,977 160 2.79 % 23,491 165 2.81 % Other (1) 123,254 1,404 4.56 % 109,863 1,246 4.54 % 146,605 2,075 5.66 % Total interest-earning assets/interest income 949,109 15,588 6.57 % 929,686 15,007 6.46 % 923,822 15,188 6.58 % Cash and due from banks 12,833 14,177 12,871 Premises and equipment 2,336 2,139 1,729 Other 8,421 7,862 7,091 Total assets $ 972,699 $ 953,864 $ 945,513 Interest-bearing liabilities Savings, NOW and money-market deposits $ 280,454 $ 1,742 2.48 % $ 277,012 $ 1,751 2.53 % $ 325,734 $ 2,550 3.13 % Time deposits 330,118 3,580 4.34 % 312,116 3,527 4.52 % 258,325 3,369 5.22 % Borrowings (2) 2,222 24 4.32 % 32,222 303 3.76 % 50,476 527 4.18 % Total interest-bearing liabilities/interest expense 612,794 5,346 3.49 % 621,350 5,581 3.59 % 634,535 6,446 4.06 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 241,457 219,204 220,942 Other liabilities 8,502 7,719 6,041 Stockholders' equity 109,946 105,591 83,995 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 972,699 $ 953,864 $ 945,513 Net interest income $ 10,242 $ 9,426 $ 8,742 Interest-rate spread (3) 3.08 % 2.87 % 2.52 % Net interest margin (4) 4.32 % 4.06 % 3.79 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 1.55 1.50 1.46





(1 ) Includes interest-earning deposits with banks and Federal Home Loan Bank stock dividends. (2 ) Includes Federal Home Loan Bank advances and Federal Reserve Bank advances. (3 ) Interest-rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (4 ) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (5 ) Annualized.



OptimumBank Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Average Balances, Interest Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates (YTD)

(Dollars in thousands, except average yields/rates)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 Interest Average Interest Average Average and Yield/ Average and Yield/ Balance Dividends Rate ( 5) Balance Dividends Rate ( 5) Interest-earning assets Loans $ 800,008 $ 27,627 6.91 % $ 730,202 $ 24,784 6.79 % Securities 22,831 318 2.79 % 23,828 336 2.82 % Other (1) 116,559 2,650 4.55 % 126,500 3,534 5.59 % Total interest-earning assets/interest income 939,398 30,595 6.51 % 880,530 28,654 6.51 % Cash and due from banks 13,504 14,018 Premises and equipment 2,238 1,602 Other 8,134 6,272 Total assets $ 963,274 $ 902,422 Interest-bearing liabilities Savings, NOW and money-market deposits $ 278,733 $ 3,493 2.51 % $ 322,360 $ 4,906 3.04 % Time deposits 321,117 7,107 4.43 % 229,791 6,091 5.30 % Borrowings (2) 17,223 327 3.80 % 54,508 1,164 4.27 % Total interest-bearing liabilities/interest expense 617,073 10,927 3.54 % 606,659 12,161 4.01 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 230,330 211,878 Other liabilities 8,102 5,732 Stockholders' equity 107,769 78,153 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 963,274 $ 902,422 Net interest income $ 19,668 $ 16,493 Interest-rate spread (3) 2.97 % 2.50 % Net interest margin (4) 4.19 % 3.75 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 1.52 1.45





(1 ) Includes interest-earning deposits with banks and Federal Home Loan Bank stock dividends. (2 ) Includes Federal Home Loan Bank advances and Federal Reserve Bank advances. (3 ) Interest-rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (4 ) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (5 ) Annualized.



OptimumBank Holdings, Inc.

Loans Segments Analysis

(Dollars in thousands)

June 30, 2025 change vs June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, June 30, 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 2025 2024 Residential real estate $ 66,602 $ 71,638 $ 74,064 $ 75,877 $ 76,721 $ (5,036 ) $ (10,119 ) Multi-family real estate 68,321 63,615 64,001 62,280 63,432 4,706 4,889 Commercial real estate 478,224 482,113 485,671 479,038 485,439 (3,889 ) (7,215 ) Land and construction 61,126 80,338 77,295 72,729 64,862 (19,212 ) (3,736 ) Commercial 50,351 50,585 52,810 39,957 36,133 (234 ) 14,218 Consumer 59,940 51,955 50,399 48,177 34,485 7,985 25,455 Total loans 784,564 800,244 804,240 778,058 761,072 (15,680 ) 23,492 Deduct: Net deferred loan fees and costs (678 ) (742 ) (595 ) (807 ) (961 ) 64 283 Allowance for credit losses (9,338 ) (8,270 ) (8,660 ) (8,337 ) (8,208 ) (1,068 ) (1,130 ) Loans, net $ 774,548 $ 791,232 $ 794,985 $ 768,914 $ 751,903 $ (16,684 ) $ 22,645



OptimumBank Holdings, Inc.

Allowance for Credit Losses Analysis

(Dollars in thousands)

June 30, 2025 change vs June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, June 30, 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 2025 2024 Beginning balance $ 8,270 $ 8,660 $ 8,337 $ 8,208 $ 8,281 $ (390 ) $ (11 ) Credit loss expense (reversal) - funded 1,043 (144 ) 569 409 263 1,187 780 Charge-offs (72 ) (325 ) (336 ) (366 ) (440 ) 253 368 Recoveries 97 79 90 86 104 18 (7 ) Ending balance $ 9,338 $ 8,270 $ 8,660 $ 8,337 $ 8,208 $ 1,068 $ 1,130



Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation contains financial information determined by methods other than Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Company's performance and believes these presentations provide useful supplemental information, and a clearer understanding of the Company's performance. The Company believes the non-GAAP measures enhance investors' understanding of the Company's business and performance and if not provided would be requested by the investor community. These measures are also useful in understanding performance trends and facilitate comparisons with the performance of other financial institutions. The limitations associated with operating measures are the risk that persons might disagree as to the appropriateness of items comprising these measures and that different companies might define or calculate these measures differently. The Company provides reconciliations between GAAP and these non-GAAP measures. These disclosures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP.



Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Pre-tax, Pre-provision earnings

(Dollars in thousands) 2Q25 1Q25 4Q24 3Q24 2Q24 Net Earnings (GAAP) $ 3,602 $ 3,870 $ 3,949 $ 3,302 $ 3,496 Plus: Income Tax Expense 1,253 1,326 1,359 1,133 1,168 Plus: Credit Loss Expense (Reversal) 1,040 (165 ) 613 357 195 Pre-tax, Pre-provision earnings (Non-GAAP) $ 5,895 $ 5,031 $ 5,921 $ 4,792 $ 4,859

Tangible Book Value Per Common Share and Per Fully Diluted Share

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 6/30/2025 3/31/2025 12/31/2024 9/30/2024 6/30/2024 Total Stockholders' (GAAP) and Tangible Common Equity $ 111,348 $ 108,003 $ 103,184 $ 92,695 $ 86,971 Common Shares Outstanding 11,751 11,751 11,636 10,007 9,677 Effect of Conversion of Series B Preferred Shares 11,114 11,114 11,114 11,114 11,114 Effect of Conversion of Series C Preferred Shares 526 526 526 526 526 Total Fully Diluted Shares (Non-GAAP) 23,391 23,391 23,276 21,646 21,317 Tangible Book Value per Common Share $ 9.48 $ 9.19 $ 8.87 $ 9.26 $ 8.99 Tangible Book Value per Fully Diluted Share (Non-GAAP) $ 4.76 $ 4.62 $ 4.43 $ 4.28 $ 4.08