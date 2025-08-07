403
Lebanese military kills three drug traffickers
(MENAFN) The Lebanese army announced on Wednesday that it killed three notorious drug traffickers during a pursuit in eastern Lebanon.
According to a military statement, the army chased a vehicle carrying the suspects in the Al-Sharawneh area of Baalbek. A confrontation ensued, resulting in the deaths of the three individuals.
“They were among the most prominent and dangerous drug traffickers. They were also wanted for killing soldiers, committing kidnappings, opening fire on army posts and patrols, theft, and armed robbery,” the statement said.
Efforts by the Lebanese army and security forces to combat drug production and trafficking have been increasing, especially in the Baalbek and Hermel regions as well as at land border crossings linking Lebanon and Syria.
Earlier operations had led to the arrest of several drug-smuggling groups composed of both Syrians and Lebanese operating through illegal border crossings between the two countries.
