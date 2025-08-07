403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Hundreds of Migrants Head to Mexico City
(MENAFN) Hundreds of migrants set out on Wednesday from the southeastern Mexican state of Chiapas with the goal of reaching the country’s capital, Mexico City, to make it their new home.
As international migrants and individuals seeking refuge continue to be denied entry under tightened US border and immigration rules, many now view Mexico as a final destination rather than a temporary stop on the way to the United States.
Local media accounts estimate the size of the caravan to be approximately 300 individuals, mostly from Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela.
The group departed from Tapachula, a city located on Mexico’s southern border with Guatemala, which has become a pivotal point in continental migration.
In contrast to earlier migrant caravans that usually headed north toward the US border, this new group has chosen Mexico City as their target, as US President Donald Trump intensifies his efforts against immigration.
Speaking with a news agency, Gabriela Hernandez, who oversees Casa Tochan — a refuge for migrants in Mexico City — outlined why many asylum seekers are shifting their destination.
"Because Trump has been decisive. Not only did he remove the CBP One app, but he also toughened the entire process of migrating legally."
She emphasized that those traveling in the caravan have no possibility of returning to their home countries, which makes Mexico a viable alternative.
She added, "Besides, we already know -- even if it’s kept under wraps -- that Mexico has been accepting deportees from the United States who aren’t even Mexican. So Mexico ends up with both those being returned and those trying to arrive," she stated.
As international migrants and individuals seeking refuge continue to be denied entry under tightened US border and immigration rules, many now view Mexico as a final destination rather than a temporary stop on the way to the United States.
Local media accounts estimate the size of the caravan to be approximately 300 individuals, mostly from Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela.
The group departed from Tapachula, a city located on Mexico’s southern border with Guatemala, which has become a pivotal point in continental migration.
In contrast to earlier migrant caravans that usually headed north toward the US border, this new group has chosen Mexico City as their target, as US President Donald Trump intensifies his efforts against immigration.
Speaking with a news agency, Gabriela Hernandez, who oversees Casa Tochan — a refuge for migrants in Mexico City — outlined why many asylum seekers are shifting their destination.
"Because Trump has been decisive. Not only did he remove the CBP One app, but he also toughened the entire process of migrating legally."
She emphasized that those traveling in the caravan have no possibility of returning to their home countries, which makes Mexico a viable alternative.
She added, "Besides, we already know -- even if it’s kept under wraps -- that Mexico has been accepting deportees from the United States who aren’t even Mexican. So Mexico ends up with both those being returned and those trying to arrive," she stated.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Fundedfx Launches Global Prop Trading Challenges With Flexible Scaling And On-Demand Payouts
CommentsNo comment