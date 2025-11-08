403
Assistant Undersecretary For Social Development Affairs Meets UN Officials
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Assistant Undersecretary for Social Development Affairs at the Ministry of Social Developments and Family, Fahd bin Mohammed al-Khayarin, yesterday met with Under-Secretary-General of the UN, and Executive Director of the UN Population Fund (UNFPA) Diene Keita. Al-Khayarin also met separately with Representative of the UN Development Programme (UNDP), Rania Hedeya.
Held on the margin of the Second World Summit for Social Development, the two meetings discussed cooperation between Qatar and the UN agencies and international organisations, in the fields of social development and population.
The meetings also discussed the participation in the World Urban Forum, scheduled to be held in Azerbaijan in May 2026, as well as the preparations for the 42nd session of the Council of Arab Ministers of Housing and Reconstruction, slated for Dec 14-16 in Doha.
Discussions also focused on ways to cooperate in developing social programs and building institutional capacities, strengthening the partnership between the Fund and Qatar on population and social issues, and keeping pace with demographic shifts in the region and the world. Al-Khayarin reiterated Qatar's firm commitment to strengthening international partnerships and exchanging expertise, which contributes to achieving social development goals and empowering individuals, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.
