AFC Reveals Groups For 2026 Futsal Asian Cup

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has revealed the groupings for the upcoming 2026 AFC Futsal Asian Cup, placing Afghanistan in Group D alongside Iran, Saudi Arabia and Malaysia.

In a post on its Facebook page, the Afghanistan Football Federation (AFF) said the groups for the 2026 AFC Futsal Asian Cup had been officially revealed.

According to the AFF, Group A includes Indonesia, Iraq, Kyrgyzstan and South Korea; Group B features Thailand, Vietnam, Kuwait and Lebanon; Group C consists of Japan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Australia; and Group D comprises Afghanistan, Iran, Saudi Arabia and Malaysia.

The federation added that the 2026 AFC Futsal Asian Cup will kick off on 27 January in Indonesia, with 16 national teams competing.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan's national futsal team is currently participating in the Islamic Solidarity Games, where they defeated Tajikistan 9–5 on Tuesday.

