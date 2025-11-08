403
Doha Film Festival Unveiled Participating Films In 'Made In Qatar' Programme
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Doha Film Festival unveiled the anticipated 'Made in Qatar' programme, which features homegrown creativity and storytelling excellence from the nation's emerging filmmakers.
Presented by Doha Film Institute (DFI), this showcase reaffirms its unwavering commitment to nurturing Qatar's vibrant creative community and amplifying authentic voices that capture the essence of the nation's evolving cultural identity.
A diverse selection of 10 short films from Qatari and Qatar-based filmmakers, 'Made in Qatar' highlights the depth, diversity, and bold imagination that define the country's cinematic landscape today. The programme is a launchpad for homegrown storytellers whose work gains international recognition and offer a fresh perspective on contemporary life in Qatar-that is imaginative, emotionally resonant, and deeply human.
Festival Director and CEO of DFI, Fatma Hassan Al Remaihi said: "Supporting local filmmakers is not only a duty-it is a privilege and a source of great pride for the Institute. Our storytellers open windows to our world, share our unique culture, and connect others to our own narratives. Through the 'Made in Qatar' programme, we celebrate the courage and creativity of filmmakers who are defining our cinematic identity and shaping a cultural legacy that extends far beyond our borders."
Underlining the evolution of Qatar's film ecosystem, 'Made in Qatar' includes films supported by the Institute's training programmes, Grants and the Qatari Film Fund.
This year's 'Made in Qatar' Jury led by actress, director and producer Afef Ben Mahmoud, who alongside Head of Development at Katara Studios Fahad Al Kuwari and producer and distributor Alaa Alasad, will recognise this exciting new generation of home-grown talent.
Films in DFF 2025 Made in Qatar are "Al-Aqiq: Darkness of Virtuality" (Qatar) by Mohammed Al Suwaidi and Kummam Al Maadeed; "Baba is Melting" (Qatar) by Karim Emara; "Fahad the Furious" (Qatar) by Justin Kramer; "Is This A Sign" (Qatar) by Maria Joseph; "Project Aisha" (Qatar) by FahadAl Nahdi; "Qadha' w Qadar" (Qatar) by Maryam Al Mohammed; "A Palm Branch" (Qatar) by Mahdi Al Ali; "Theatre of Dreams" (Qatar) by Fatma Al Ghanim; "Yom El Juma'" (Qatar) by Haya Al Kuwari; and "Villa 187" (Sudan/Qatar) by Eiman Mirghani.
Taking place from 20-28 November 2025, Doha Film Festival (DFF) represents the bold next chapter in Doha Film Institute's mission to nurture regional talent and champion urgent and authentic stories in cinema.
Key Partners of Doha Film Festival include Katara, Media City Qatar I Film Committee and Visit Qatar. The festival will transform iconic locations across Doha, including Katara Cultural Village, Msheireb Downtown Doha, and the Museum of Islamic Art, into vibrant hubs of cultural exchange, bringing together filmmakers, storytellers, and audiences from every corner of the globe, to reaffirm art's power to inspire, to unite, and to spotlight voices that deepen our shared understanding.
Designed to reflect the diversity and ambition of the region through a wide selection of films, inspiring conversations and engaging events, DFF will provide a truly meaningful shared cultural experience in Doha Doha Film Festival
