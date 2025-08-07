Raksha Bandhan: How Many Knots Are Traditionally Tied On A Rakhi?

Raksha Bandhan is a cherished festival celebrating the bond between siblings. A key ritual involves tying knots on the rakhi, each with symbolic meaning and blessings for protection and love.

Raksha Bandhan celebrates the bond between siblings. This year, it's on August 9, 2025. A sister ties a Rakhi on her brother's wrist, wishing him long life, happiness, and prosperity. He promises to protect her. Every part of Raksha Bandhan has religious and astrological meaning. So, let's explore how many knots to tie and the story behind it.

Astrologically, tying three knots is auspicious. They represent Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva. Each knot has meaning, strengthening the sibling bond.

The first knot is for the brother's safety and long life. The sister prays for his protection, health, happiness, and prosperity.

The second knot enhances love, sweetness, and understanding in the sibling relationship. It signifies a strong bond and mutual support.

The third knot represents the siblings' commitment to duty and righteousness. It emphasizes the brother's promise to protect and the sister's love and duty.

Purify the Rakhi with Ganga water before tying. Otherwise, it might cause harm to the brother. It can also lead to negative planetary effects and inauspicious results.