Raksha Bandhan: How Many Knots Are Traditionally Tied On A Rakhi?
Raksha Bandhan is a cherished festival celebrating the bond between siblings. A key ritual involves tying knots on the rakhi, each with symbolic meaning and blessings for protection and love.
Raksha Bandhan celebrates the bond between siblings. This year, it's on August 9, 2025. A sister ties a Rakhi on her brother's wrist, wishing him long life, happiness, and prosperity. He promises to protect her. Every part of Raksha Bandhan has religious and astrological meaning. So, let's explore how many knots to tie and the story behind it.
Astrologically, tying three knots is auspicious. They represent Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva. Each knot has meaning, strengthening the sibling bond.
The first knot is for the brother's safety and long life. The sister prays for his protection, health, happiness, and prosperity.
The second knot enhances love, sweetness, and understanding in the sibling relationship. It signifies a strong bond and mutual support.
The third knot represents the siblings' commitment to duty and righteousness. It emphasizes the brother's promise to protect and the sister's love and duty.
Purify the Rakhi with Ganga water before tying. Otherwise, it might cause harm to the brother. It can also lead to negative planetary effects and inauspicious results.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Fundedfx Launches Global Prop Trading Challenges With Flexible Scaling And On-Demand Payouts
CommentsNo comment